Best Nintendo Switch holiday deals for 2019: Get Star Fox for free with a Switch at Best Buy

Among the hottest commodities of this holiday shopping season, deals for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite selling out right and left. Today, the lowest price on the Switch Lite is at B&H Photo, which continues to sell the new Switch Lite for $194, about $5 less than Best Buy, Amazon and everyone else.

Now, the Lite is new and cool, but what if you want a full-blown Switch that can connect to your TV? Best Buy is offering a free copy of Star Fox -- plus a customizable, interactive model spaceship -- with every Switch.

Note that this deal features the upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, that's extended the console's battery life by about 50% -- to give you up to nine hours of play time in battery mode, depending on the game.

Nintendo; screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET Starlink might be the best Star Fox game in decades, and this game-and-interactive-model combo lists at $60. Best Buy has now discounted it to $10 -- but will just throw it in when you purchase the V2 version of the Switch.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This special bundle, which was priced at $220 until recently, is now even cheaper and comes with the Switch Lite and Crash Team Racing, which usually costs closer to $40 on its own.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Pro Controller is infrequently on sale but Amazon is currently selling it for $55 -- a $15 discount off the list price.

It's rare to see Joy-Cons discounted at Amazon, but right now you can get them for $10 less than usual. At the moment, the best price is on the neon red and blue version.

Other Switch game deals available now:

This deal has expired. Walmart's bundle includes the Switch Console and your choice of two of the following three accessories options: a wireless controller, a wired controller or a travel carrying case.

This deal has expired. Walmart's post-Cyber Monday deal lives on! This Switch bundle includes a Mario Red Joy-Con plus $20 of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The eShop credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.

Originally published earlier, updated to verify that discounts are still available.

