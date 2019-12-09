Best Nintendo Switch deals for 2019: Get up to 10% off Switch or Switch Lite

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Nintendo Switch will be a popular gift this holiday season, and retailers are competing vigorously to offer the best deal. At the moment, Woot has the lowest price on the Switch Lite: $180 for Amazon Prime members -- for a limited time and while supplies last (and you'll need to be logged in to your Prime account see the special sale price). That's $10 to $20 off the usual retail price.

Of course, the Lite is new, cool and great for the money -- but what if you want a full-blown Switch that can also connect to your TV? Thankfully, Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart have you covered. The first two are offering a $30 credit (for use with a future purchase) with the purchase of the Switch. And Walmart's bundle featuring the Nintendo Switch with a Mario Red Joy-Con, a $20 Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case is back in stock, too. All of these are the upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, that cranked up the battery life by about 50% -- to give you up to nine hours of play time in battery mode, depending on title. But the original is still out there, too. And then there's the new Switch Lite -- a smaller, handheld version with a seven-hour battery life that can't connect to your TV but is pretty great otherwise.

Read more: Best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2019

Best Nintendo Switch deals available now



CNET screenshot Get the v2 version of the Switch at "full" price, but add the code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout, and Amazon will email you a $30 credit for a future purchase.

$30 credit is also available at Best Buy: Just add the Switch to your shopping cart, and it will display the $30 credit therein.

Walmart's post-Cyber Monday deal lives on! This Switch bundle includes a Mario Red Joy-Con plus $20 of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The eShop credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.

Giant Bomb A bona fide strategy classic, Civilization VI is currently selling for just $20 at Amazon. (Its expansions, with loads of extra civs and scenarios, just became available on Switch for $50.) Read GameSpot's Civilization VI review.

Still haven't played this beloved 2015 RPG? It's 25% off at Amazon right now. This is the complete edition, with all the DLC. Read GameSpot's Witcher 3 review.

It's rare to see Joy-Cons discounted at Amazon, but right now you can get them for $10 less than usual. At the moment, the best price is on the neon-red-and-blue version.

Other Switch game deals available now:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: $30 See at Walmart

Overwatch Legendary Edition: $25 See at Amazon







