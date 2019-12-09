CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer Best Nintendo Switch deals Loteria Google Doodle iPhone 12 rumors Wonder Woman 1984 Best phones of 2019
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Nintendo Switch deals for 2019: Get up to 10% off Switch or Switch Lite

Right now, you can get 10% off the Switch or Switch Lite. Here's how.

nintendo-switch-lite-2

We've rounded up all the bundles and special deals we could find for the Switch and Switch Lite.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

The Nintendo Switch will be a popular gift this holiday season, and retailers are competing vigorously to offer the best deal. At the moment, Woot has the lowest price on the Switch Lite: $180 for Amazon Prime members -- for a limited time and while supplies last (and you'll need to be logged in to your Prime account see the special sale price). That's $10 to $20 off the usual retail price. 

See it at Woot

Of course, the Lite is new, cool and great for the money -- but what if you want a full-blown Switch that can also connect to your TV? Thankfully, Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart have you covered. The first two are offering a $30 credit (for use with a future purchase) with the purchase of the Switch. And Walmart's bundle featuring the Nintendo Switch with a Mario Red Joy-Con, a $20 Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case is back in stock, too. All of these are the upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, that cranked up the battery life by about 50% -- to give you up to nine hours of play time in battery mode, depending on title. But the original is still out there, too. And then there's the new Switch Lite -- a smaller, handheld version with a seven-hour battery life that can't connect to your TV but is pretty great otherwise.

See Switch 

Read more: Best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2019

Best Nintendo Switch deals available now

Nintendo Switch with $30 credit

You save $30
CNET screenshot

Get the v2 version of the Switch at "full" price, but add the code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout, and Amazon will email you a $30 credit for a future purchase.

$299 at Amazon

$30 credit is also available at Best Buy: Just add the Switch to your shopping cart, and it will display the $30 credit therein.

See Switch deal at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop credit and case: $299

Walmart's post-Cyber Monday deal lives on! This Switch bundle includes a Mario Red Joy-Con plus $20 of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The eShop credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.

$299 at Walmart

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: $20

You save $40
Giant Bomb

A bona fide strategy classic, Civilization VI is currently selling for just $20 at Amazon. (Its expansions, with loads of extra civs and scenarios, just became available on Switch for $50.)  Read GameSpot's Civilization VI review.

$20 at Amazon

The Witcher 3: $45

You save $15

Still haven't played this beloved 2015 RPG? It's 25% off at Amazon right now. This is the complete edition, with all the DLC. Read GameSpot's Witcher 3 review.

$45 at Amazon

Nintendo Joy-Con: $67

You save $12

It's rare to see Joy-Cons discounted at Amazon, but right now you can get them for $10 less than usual. At the moment, the best price is on the neon-red-and-blue version. 

$67 at Amazon

Other Switch game deals available now:


CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019
Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch Lite: 1 month later
5:06

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.