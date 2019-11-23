CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday laptop deals Tesla Cybertruck Half-Life: Alyx Black Friday Apple Watch, Fitbit deals Walmart Black Friday 2019 Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Newegg Black Friday 2019 deals: Big discounts on gaming gear and more

New today: A pair of decked-out Lenovo laptops. Plus: Other deals on game-ready laptops from MSI, Acer and Asus.

screen-shot-2019-11-15-at-1-45-19-pm.png
Newegg
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Black Friday has come to Newegg. Following in the footsteps of AmazonBest BuyCostcoTarget and Walmart, the computer and electronics retail specialist has unveiled its game plan for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. And though Newegg's main event doesn't get underway until Monday, Nov. 25 -- you can find solid deals live right now. In addition to the Black Friday ad and all of the details of the sale, we've highlighted three of the best deals we've found so far below. Check them out.

See full Newegg Black Friday ad

How Newegg's sale will work

  • Some current deals are only available for a limited time.  
  • Main sale prices will come online at Newegg.com at 12 a.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 25. 
  • New deals will be added on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and again on Friday, Nov. 29.
  • And another batch of deals will launch at Newegg's Cyber Monday site on Dec. 1. That sale is scheduled to run through Dec. 8.
Black Friday 2019

Lenovo 15.6-inch IdeaPad: $899

You save $815
Sarah Tew/CNET

This touchscreen-enabled laptop doubles as a tablet and comes with some dynamite specs. You get a quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 20GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and 1TB hard drive combo and an Nvidia GeForce MX230 graphics card.

$899 at Newegg

Lenovo 17-inch IdeaPad: $739

You save $300
Lenovo

Another solid deal from Newegg for Black Friday. This super-sized Lenovo laptop comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive combo and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

$739 at Newegg

MSI GL65 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650: $649 (after rebate)

You save $200
Newegg

Newegg had suggested that this deal would end on Monday evening -- but it's still available, though for $50 more than before. MSI's snazzy GS65 delivers decent performance for gamers and has a stylish but acceptably businesslike design. Newegg's configuration features a ninth-gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This deal, which includes a $50 discount and a $100 rebate, is Black Friday paydirt.  Read our MSI GL65 Stealth review.

$649 at Newegg

Acer Predator Helios gaming laptop: $1,461
Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer packs a lot of unique features into the midpriced Predator Helios. Newegg has slashed $260 from a higher-end configuration. With this deal, you get a 15.6-inch display, a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of DDR5 RAM, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pretty nice. Read our Acer Predator Helios 300 review.

$1,461 at Newegg

Asus ROG G703: $2,700

You save $800
Sarah Tew/CNET

The initial discount was more than $1,100 -- but even at $2,700, this is a good deal on a monster G703 configuration featuring a 17-inch 144Hz FHD display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and 8th-gen Intel Core i9 processor. This desktop-caliber behemoth has a more straightforward design that its alter ego -- the Asus Mothership -- but just as much firepower. Read our Asus ROG G703 preview.

$2,700 at Newegg

Lenovo Legion Y545: $900 (Update: Sold out)

You save $500
Sarah Tew/CNET

This 15.6-inch gaming machine from Lenovo has been making the Black Friday rounds. Newegg has a nice entry-level configuration featuring an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (plus a 1TB hard drive) -- for $900. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

$900 at Newegg

Dell Vostro 15: $999 (Update: Expired)

You save $820
Dell

Dell's Vostro line is designed for business folks -- but this loaded configuration would let you interrupt the workday for some gaming. After an $820 discount, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics card for $999. 

$999 at Newegg

MSI GL65 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: $799 (Update: Expired)

You save $350
Sarah Tew/CNET

Update: The big discount on this model is gone (for now).

This souped up configuration -- with the Core i7 processor and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU -- is a killer deal.  Read our MSI GL65 Stealth review.

$800 at Newegg
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019