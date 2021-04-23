Best Mother's Day 2021 gifts under $50

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

Mother's Day is coming up fast: Sunday, May 9. The best news is that, this year, many of us will be able to safely give Mom a hug, which instantly makes this a huge improvement over Mother's Day 2020. With that done, however, you'll still want to give her a token of your appreciation.

No worries: CNET has a full list of ideas for Mother's Day gifts under $25 if you're looking for something small, or in the $51-to-$100 range if you have more to spend. You can also check out all of our favorite gifts for Mother's Day, or if you want to send Mom a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, check out our list of the best flower delivery services.

Can your budget stretch up to $50? Here are several gift ideas in that range, many of them fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors.

Read more: Mother's Day cards you can buy online that are actually funny

Amazon Fire 7 tablet Sarah Tew/CNET If Mom already has a phone, why does she need a tablet? Simple: Maybe she wants to unplug from things like email, text messages and calendar reminders, and just kick back with a book, a Bridgerton binge or some bigger-screen TikTok. The Fire 7 is a Cheapskate Hall of Fame winner because it delivers incredible bang for the buck. It normally sells for $50, but frequently goes on sale for $40 or even less. (You've got a bit of time left before Mother's Day, so watch for Amazon's next sale.)

Mixtiles photo tiles Mixtiles Free some of Mom's best photos from her phone and turn them into memorable 8x8-inch tiles that can stick -- and re-stick -- just about anywhere. I think Mixtiles make a really great gift, whether you order just a couple or a whole wall's worth. To help keep you under $50, use promo code CNET30OFFSALE to get 30% off your entire order. (Here's more info on that Mother's Day deal.)

Tile Solve two of Mom's biggest problems -- can't find her keys, can't find her phone -- with one device. The Tile Pro links the two via Bluetooth, so all it takes is the press of a button or tap of an app to help locate one or the other. Why choose this over Apple's new AirTags for $29? For one thing, AirTags are for iPhone users only -- so no good for Mom if she has an Android phone. For another, they're one-way: There's no button to press on an AirTag to help locate a missing phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Clip 3 is a fully waterproof bluetooth speaker, offering great sound for its small size. It also has a carabiner integrated, so your mom can clip it to a bag, or hang it from a peg. It's the perfect gift for the mom who loves to sing in the shower. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Amazon If your mom is a coffee fan and missing her daily fix, a classic Chemex pour-over coffeemaker might be the perfect Mother's Day gift and a great addition to her kitchen. Check out the other best coffee accessories of 2020 here.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking for an Apple AirPods alternative for your mom as a Mother's Day gift? The EarFun Free earphones are wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C and wireless charging. They're also fully waterproof -- and come at a fraction of the cost of AirPods. Read our take on the EarFun Free earphones here.

More gift ideas