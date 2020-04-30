Best Mother's Day 2020 gifts under $50

Mother's Day is just around the corner, on Sunday, May 10 in the US. With coronavirus lockdowns, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders keeping many families apart, this will likely be a different holiday than usual for a lot of people. But you can still send a thoughtful gift to the mothers and mother figures in your life, no matter your budget -- CNET has a full list of gift ideas available for under $25 if you're looking for something small, or in the $51 to $100 range if you have more to spend. You can also check out all of our favorite gifts for Mother's Day, or if you want to send Mom a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, see our list of the best flower delivery services.
Here are several gift ideas in the $26 to $50 range. Many of the editorially chosen products in this gift guide have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors.
If your mom is watching a lot of TV right now, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a great Mother's Day gift. It can turn any HDTV into a state-of-the-art streamer that gets every major channel and streaming service, including Netflix and Hulu. It streams up to 4K resolution, and the included remote controls the TV's power and volume, too. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.
The JBL Clip 3 is a fully waterproof bluetooth speaker, offering great sound for its small size. It also has a carabiner integrated, so your mom can clip it to a bag, or hang it from a peg. It's the perfect gift for the mom who loves to sing in the shower. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.
If your mom is a coffee fan and missing her daily fix, a classic Chemex pour-over coffeemaker might be the perfect Mother's Day gift and a great addition to her kitchen. Check out the other best coffee accessories of 2020 here.
Looking for an Apple AirPods alternative for your mom as a Mother's Day gift? The EarFun Free earphones are wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C and wireless charging. They're also fully waterproof -- and come at a fraction of the cost of AirPods. Read our take on the EarFun Free earphones here.
For a unique gift, bring Google Assistant to your mom's nightstand with the Lenovo Smart Clock, a clock with a variety of faces and highly customizable alarms. A sunrise alarm feature will make the display get gradually brighter starting 30 minutes before her scheduled alarm, to ease her into her morning. Read our Lenovo Smart Clock review.
