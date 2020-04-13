Best Mother's Day 2020 gifts under $25

I know the one thing my mom wants for Mother's Day this year: a hug. And surely she's not the only mom with that wish. But she's in Florida and I'm in Michigan, so for the moment a visit is out of the question, let alone a hug. (I'm not crying; you're crying.) So what's the alternative? I want to do something for Mom, even if it's a just a token.

Here are some ideas, all priced $25 or less. I'm not saying you shouldn't splurge (see the best Mother's Day gifts from $50 to $100, or our favorite Mother's Day gifts overall), only that it's not necessary. You're fine with something small and thoughtful, plus a heartfelt phone call on May 10.

One final thought before I share my picks: . The site is home to thousands of artists and craftspeople who offer all kinds of unique items -- plenty of them priced $25 or less. (I'm eyeballing these , which start at $9 each.) Just make sure to order as soon as possible to help ensure on-time delivery.

Life is Good The Life is Good lineup includes a wealth of cute mom- and grandma-themed shirts (and a few hats as well). The shirts normally sell for $28, but promo code CNET15 knocks off 15%, bringing your price down to $23.80. That code is good through April 25 and doesn't apply to tax or shipping.

BagPodz Required in some states and helpful to the environment in all of them, reusable grocery bags are as practical as they are handy. This set of five bags stays in its own small clip-on bag, which allows them to be plucked out one at a time as needed. And they're machine washable -- which is something you should definitely be doing between grocery runs.

Znewtech This is a cool, analog alternative to setting timers with Alexa. Most of the time, it's a clock. When you need to set a countdown for five, 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes, you just turn the hexagon so that number is facing up. Presto: instant countdown. After it goes off, or if you want to cancel the timer, you just turn it back to "clock." Cute, fun and available in four different colors.

Phone Loops A longtime favorite of mine (and something I've used for years), these handy straps loop through Mom's phone case so it's easy to keep a good grip -- and more comfortable to hold for long stretches. There are lots of designs and colors to choose from, and shipping is free if you order three (which would still keep you under $25). Another option: My own mom is a huge fan of the Petite Phone Loop (also $7 each), which adds a wrist strap to the bottom of the phone. Like the Ninja Loop, it's compatible with just about every phone and case.

Shutterfly Jigsaw puzzles are incredibly popular right now, so why not get in on the trend and give Mom a puzzle that solves to reveal a family photo? Or even a collage of them? Shutterfly is currently offering 50% off all custom jigsaw puzzles, which are available in a wide variety of designs. Choose a 252-piece puzzle to stay below the $25 mark (though shipping costs extra). Better still, upgrade to 520 pieces for just $5 more.

Tile I've long felt that Tile trackers make a great gift, especially now that they have improved range and replaceable batteries. This colorful new collection seems particularly mom-friendly, what with the happy colors and floral designs. No more misplaced keys! (Or misplaced phone; the Tile works in both directions.)

Have you found any other great mom gifts for $25 or less? Tell me about them in the comments!

