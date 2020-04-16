Mothers can be notoriously difficult to shop for -- on their birthdays or basically any holiday, including Mother's Day -- but we've got some great gift ideas here. And with 2020 being the most challenging year in generations to be a new or expecting mom, it's more important than ever to think of our new mothers who will be giving birth and raising infants in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic.

I'm a working mom with two kids, currently balancing child care with work as the New York lockdown continues. All of which is to say: I have some insight into finding great gift ideas for your momma. These are not only thoughtful, they're practical and aimed at making life easier, with more possibilities.

Read more: Mother's Day 2020: These are our 14 favorite gifts

Hatch Think of the Hatch Rest as a sunrise alarm clock for infants that does double duty as a white noise machine and a nightlight, too. And it's totally programmable from mom or dad's iPhone or Android phone, too -- that's a lot of versatility for just $60.

Eufy This baby monitor is not compatible with your Wi-Fi network, or your smartphone. Instead, it broadcasts an HD video stream to the included 5-inch wireless tablet. Sounds old-fashioned, but that nononline design totally removes the possibility of creepy internet hacks. In the meantime, you can pan and tilt remotely, for a full view of the nursery. The monitor includes crying alerts, too. This one's garnered kudos from a nice array of online reviewers, including Wirecutter and Wired. And don't mind the unfamiliar name: Eufy is a brand of Anker, one of our favorite upstart accessory makers.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Mother knows best -- but we can use a little help from Google now and then. Google Nest Hub is a great gift that's part digital photo frame, part kitchen countertop companion, and one of the best sentimental gifts for mom. Using voice and touch, mom can quickly pull up a cooking video on YouTube, make phone calls, look through photo after photo, and keep track of the family calendar, making it a great gift for moms with lots on their plates (which, let's be real, is all of us). You can even give the whole set to grandma for the perfect sharing of photos via a Live Albums folder. The only thing this doesn't do is pour a glass (or bottle) of wine for you! Perfect for the wired mom with several smart gadgets, the Hub also serves as a control panel. It's a one-of-a-kind gift, and CNET's top pick for a perfect smart display at the moment. Read our Google Nest Hub review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you're not sure if it's time to buy mom a smartwatch, consider this: The new Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on screen, so you can see the time at all times. That means its one less thing to slow mom down and keep her from being all set. This thoughtful gadget is perfect for a woman on the go and is way more useful than a more traditional bracelet. It will definitely make mom's life easier. Read our Apple Watch Series 5 review.

David Carnoy/CNET There's no stopping the chaos at home. But mom can at least tune it out with the Beats Solo Pro on-ear, noise-canceling headphones, which makes the set a great gift for quieting the constant madness. The premium headphone set is compact and travel-friendly with a folding design, perfect for moms on the go. It's the first Beats on-ear headphone set to feature active noise cancellation. Maybe now mom will be able to hear her own thoughts. Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

Moshi If mom needs to lug around a computer daily, help her keep organized in style with a perfect laptop bag like the Moshi Treya Lite. The pretty satchel is made from vegan leather and includes a sleeve to fit a 13-inch laptop. Included straps and multiple attachment points give mom the choice to wear it as a shoulder bag, a messenger, a backpack, or a typical handbag. The stylish clutch is also removable. It can also be personalized -- mix and match the color of the straps, bag and clutch for a gift with some unique pizzazz. It'll also keep her hands free to clutch a cup of coffee or tea, and caffeine always makes travel less of a hassle. (It's available at Moshi proper, and at Amazon and Walmart, but often out of stock at the latter retailers.)

A version of this story was published previously. Sharon Profis contributed to this story.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.