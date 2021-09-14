Best Met Gala memes: AOC's 'tax the rich' dress, Kim Kardashian as Darth Vader and more

Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala returned Monday night with a big, fashionable bang. The memes, of course, were almost as good as the wild celebrity looks themselves. Here are some of our favorites...

AOC's tax the rich dress

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

When the New York congresswoman and leading progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress with "tax the rich" written on the back, she either forgot or was incredibly self aware about one of the cardinals rules of existing online: Never give the internet a blank canvas to work on.



Almost immediately, people started replacing the "tax the rich" text with some of their own.

Thank you @aoc for speaking on the important issues pic.twitter.com/9AJKgemO6L — fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) September 14, 2021

I can’t believe AOC wore this dress at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/nrdgOHpZC9 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 14, 2021

AOC using her met gala dress to spread an important political message 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/miYQhjNB91 — Jack (@J_Holliss) September 14, 2021

Some people, on GameSpot, took things way too far.

I think this dress meme is gonna be a permanent mainstay of our online lives for a long time.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye as dementors?

There's fashion, and then there's, uh, what Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband, Kanye West, wore Monday night. Both of them covered themselves in black, with Kardashian wearing a Balenciaga bodysuit and West in what appeared to be a black sweatsuit. The two were quickly compared to everything from the hideous dementor prison guards of Harry Potter fame to the queen alien from Aliens to Darth Vader himself.

kim & kanye entering the met gala looking like two dementors #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/Dv6M6t4HGg — roo (@here4agoodtimex) September 14, 2021

brb buying my Kim K #MetGala lewk online🖤 pic.twitter.com/R8bpf4YJoF — Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) September 14, 2021

I’ve got just the guy for her pic.twitter.com/HbqgWnN7kr — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 13, 2021

One person pointed out that the outfits were so concealing, anyone at all could be in there.

"I bet this isn't even Kim Kardashian," the tweet read. "Kim's at home in her pyjamas eating pizza."

I bet this isn’t even Kim Kardashian. Kim’s at home in her pyjamas eating pizza. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/raJguJ0gJG — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) September 14, 2021

Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend did what?

Singer Nicki Minaj wasn't at the Met Gala, but she did tweet about the event requirement that attendees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," she said, "if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj later tweeted that she will get the vaccine, writing, "A lot of countries won't let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I'd def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I'm sure I'll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc."

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

But it was another Minaj tweet that really lit up Twitter. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent," Minaj said. "His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding."

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Fans were quick to point out to Minaj that the vaccine doesn't cause impotence (though getting coronavirus can), but they also couldn't resist the jokes.

"Your cousin's friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going," said one person.

your cousin's friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going 💀 — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2021

Live look at Nicki Minaj’s cousin. pic.twitter.com/n7J1XwaBAn — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 14, 2021

My mumps, my mumps, my lovely manly mumps. Check it out. — Rohan Chindooroy (@RohanChindooroy) September 13, 2021

Idk my cousin got in a car accident on his way home from getting the vaccine. Vaccine causes car accidents too, look it up. — Benzo (@MrBigBadBean) September 13, 2021

I won $200 on a scratch off right after I got the vaccine. Vaccines bring you money. — BLM Zerm (@VreelandZap) September 14, 2021

That’s funny because the guy driving us in Turks & Caicos said he and other guys got the vaccine and POW! It was like a viagra and joked that if he could get in line to get one every week HE WOULD. Now that we’ve both told our anecdotal stories. What was the point? — just jasmyn - f/k/a avid social distancer (@mynejas) September 14, 2021

But what about your cousin’s friend’s brother’s stepmom? — Thinshadeez (@SunglassesVisor) September 14, 2021

I went out for a walk and came back and now my entire twitter feed is debating the efficacy of covid vaccines because Nicki Minaj’s cousin in Trinidad friends balls got swollen. Am I reading this right? — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) September 14, 2021

Megan Rapinoe's red, white and blue look

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe lived the America theme, wearing a red, white and blue pantsuit and carrying a matching clutch that reads, "IN GAY WE TRUST."

Megan Rapinoe arrived at the #MetGala carrying a red, white and blue clutch that reads “IN GAY WE TRUST,” matching her pantsuit.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/RorS6d0Lu0 pic.twitter.com/jc8frYVwNb — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2021

"Finally. Someone understood the assignment," wrote one Twitter user.

Finally. Someone understood the assignment. — Sonja Nelson (@tweedandtales) September 14, 2021

Kim Petras is horsing around

Singer Kim Petras saddled up for the event, wearing a 3-D horse head bodice and a long braided hairpiece that could pass for a horse tail.

Kim Petras at the 2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3IODcwM10e — MET GALA FASHION 2021 (@metgalafashion_) September 13, 2021

"KIM PETRAS REALLY SHOWED UP WEARING A HORSE," wrote one Twitter user.

KIM PETRAS REALLY SHOWED UP WEARING A HORSE pic.twitter.com/tIZ49Pl7Fy — 🌌 Violent Soup 🌌 (@VioletLoup) September 13, 2021

Billie Eilish takes an anti-fur stand



Billie Eilish wore a princessy, poufy pink Oscar de la Renta gown with a 15-foot train. Eilish has never worn de la Renta before and only agreed to do so if the brand agreed to stop using fur. The singer told The New York Times she found it "shocking that wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021," adding that she was "honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter."

At 19, Eilish is the youngest ever co-chair of the event.

Billie EIlish only agreed to wear her princessy Oscar de la Renta gown if the brand stopped using fur https://t.co/lbfXB49nFF — jessica testa (@jtes) September 13, 2021

Dan Levy maps it out

Actor Dan Levy wore a map-print outfit with gigantic puffy sleeves and an image of two men kissing.

"This is what it looks like to come prepared," tweeted writer Rachel Syme.

this is what it looks like to come prepared https://t.co/Ao7MI8qxUR — rachel syme (@rachsyme) September 13, 2021

Levy's outfit stirred up Seinfeld jokes, with one Twitter user noting, "It's a Puffy Shirt!" in reference to the unfortunate fashion piece Jerry Seinfeld wore in one episode.

And there was more serious commentary, too. E! confirmed that Levy's look pays tribute to the late David Wojnarowicz, an American artist who died from AIDS in 1992.

"Love the risk Levy took and that he brought San Francisco to the #MetGala2021," wrote one fan.

Love the risk Levy took and that he brought San Francisco 🌈 to the #MetGala2021

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — Dolly Madison ✌🏻 (@dollymad1812) September 13, 2021

David Wojnarowicz was and AIDS activist and a member of ACT UP until his death. pic.twitter.com/4Ur0f0Cn2C — fmariscal (@mariscalf) September 13, 2021

Sister Pete Davidson

SNL comic Pete Davidson wore a black and white dress, joking that he was dressed as a "slutty nun," but one Twitter user joked that he looked more like one of the three blind mice from the old nursery rhyme.

pete davidson came as one of the three blind mice #MetGala2021 #metgala pic.twitter.com/SNNtWCxha2 — brooke AUSSIES P1 (@yourewellcool) September 13, 2021

Davidson told E! that his jewelry was specially designed to honor his late father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and to honor others who died on that day.

Iman goes for the gold

Model Iman went for the opposite look of the Kardashian-West duo, instantly recognizable in a stunning gold gown with an impressive headpiece.

"Everyone else just go home," wrote one Twitter user, declaring Iman the fashion winner of the night. "Turn the limo around and go hit up a drive-thru."

Everyone else just go home. Turn the limo around and go hit up a drive-thru. — Nilsia Cadena (@interpol2046) September 13, 2021

Baby love

Musician Frank Ocean won attention less for what he was wearing and instead for what he was carrying: a green, animatronic baby.

FRANK OCEAN AT THE MET GALA WITH A FAKE GREEN BABY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYC2rjlnz8 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 13, 2021

frank ocean has a presence that's like "oh you're holding a fake shrek baby" but it doesn't matter cos it's frank ocean https://t.co/iwH0VL1UlV — Evy Kwong (@EVYSTADIUM) September 13, 2021

There better be a new album in that baby — Irving Chong (@Irving_Chong) September 14, 2021

O say can you see

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook carried off the America theme in his star-spangled hair.

Russell Westbrook arrived at the #MetGala with star-spangled hair, honoring the theme of American fashion. See more looks from the red carpet: https://t.co/YhCKTdbcHu pic.twitter.com/lUQCfhLpNm — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 13, 2021