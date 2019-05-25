The best Memorial Day sales of 2019

Memorial Day is not about buying stuff. It's about spending time with loved ones and remembering the men and women who gave their lives while serving the United States Armed Forces.

But that's what we'll do on the actual day. Right now, and in the days leading up to it, lots of stores are having sales -- and we might as well save money when we can, right?

Here, then, are the best Memorial Day deals I've found so far, starting with dozens of items at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Read more: The best Memorial Day deals on mattresses

Read more: The ultimate grad-gift guide

Read more: CNET's Father's Day gift guide 2019

TCL 6 Series 65R615 65-inch Roku TV: $700 (save $270) Sarah Tew/CNET One of the standouts of Best Buy's Memorial Day Weekend Sale, this top-rated TCL TV has never been cheaper. Indeed, it was priced at $1,000 when CNET's David Katzmaier called it "the best picture quality for the money, period." It's occasionally been on sale for $800, but never $700. See at Best Buy TCL 6 Series review

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker: $150 (save $100) Marshall It may not be a smart speaker but Marshall's retro brown-leather box is definitely smart-looking -- and possibly a perfect Father's Day gift for Dad, should you be in the market. Although CNET hasn't reviewed it, the Stanmore has positively glowing ratings elsewhere, from buyers and reviewers alike. See at Best Buy

FightCamp Gym at-home boxing studio: $945 (save $150) You know the whole Peloton bike thing with the video classes and real-time performance metrics? FightCamp Gym is kind of like that, with streaming, instructor-led kickboxing classes that play on your TV. The kit includes a full-height punching bag, gloves, wraps, a mat and special sensors to track your punches. Looks like a total blast, and it's $150 off (starting May 24) with promo code MEMORIALDAY. See at FightCamp

SimpliSafe home-security system: Save 20% and get a free security camera Starting on Memorial Day proper, SimpliSafe will offer 20% off all home-security systems, which start at $230 -- and you'll get a free security camera (a $99 value) to boot. Click the link below to find out why SimpliSafe ranks as our favorite DIY home-security solution. See at SimpliSafe Best home security systems we've tested

Save 75% on ThinkGeek clearance items ThinkGeek You'll have to wait till Monday for this one, but ThinkGeek's sale is definitely worth a look. You'll save a whopping 75% on all clearance items when you apply promo code DOORBUSTER at checkout. See at ThinkGeek

Abode home-security starter kit and two free sensors: $289 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET DIY home-security solutions come in all shapes and sizes. Abode's earned high marks from CNET's Meg Wollerton for offering everything you need to get started -- and the company's Memorial Day sale not only lops $100 off the Starter Kit and 1-year Secure Plan (which includes professional monitoring), but also adds two free mini window/door sensors to the mix. Discounts are available on other configurations and kits as well. See at Abode Abode Starter Kit review

Save up to 50% on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops Sarah Tew/CNET Between now and Memorial Day, Lenovo is running daily doorbusters on laptops, tablets, desktops and more. For example, today the ThinkPad X1 Carbon fifth-gen is on sale for $849 (regularly $1,679), and on Memorial Day (May 27) the ThinkPad X1 Yoga will drop to $787 (regularly $1,574). See at Lenovo

Xbox One X Player Unknown Battlegrounds bundle: $299.70 (save $166) Xbox One of the standout deals in Google Express' Memorial Day sale (click the link below for a current list of deals; this one should be at the top), the Xbox One X -- sold by Antonline -- drops below $300 when you add it to your cart and use code MEMORIAL10 at checkout. See at Google Express

Simmons Beautyrest Recharge Ashaway 11-inch plush queen mattress with free adjustable base: $699 (save $200) MattressFirm I'm not sure why, but Memorial Day brings out the mattress sales. If you want to save big but don't like the idea of a mail-order bed, see if there's a MattressFirm store near you. That way you can lie (down) before you buy. The Beautyrest Recharge is $200 off for the queen size and $300 off the king. Use promo code elevate to score a free adjustable base -- which itself is worth up to $699! See at MattressFirm

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV: $300 (save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET Some TV buyers are uncomfortable with lesser-known brands like HiSense, Sceptre and TCL, but those are where you find the deepest discounts, right? Not necessarily: Here's a 50-inch Toshiba -- with Amazon's venerable Fire TV baked in -- priced on par with the no-names. See at Amazon

Other Memorial Day sales

Best Buy: The electronics big-box store just unveiled an extensive Memorial Day weekend sale, with some great prices on Apple gear, appliances, TVs and more. See sales at Best Buy .

The electronics big-box store just unveiled an extensive Memorial Day weekend sale, with some great prices on Apple gear, appliances, TVs and more. . Home Depot: Living-room furniture is on sale! Wait, Home Depot sells living-room furniture? Turns out yes, and the sale cuts up to 50% off select items -- plus an extra 15% with promo code LIVINGROOM15 . See sales at Home Depot .

Living-room furniture is on sale! Wait, Home Depot sells living-room furniture? Turns out yes, and the sale cuts up to 50% off select items -- plus an extra 15% with promo code . . Lowe's: The home-improvement big box store is offering free shipping on thousands of items (with your free MyLowe's account) and discounts on appliances, grills, outdoor furniture and more. See sales at Lowe's .

The home-improvement big box store is offering free shipping on thousands of items (with your free MyLowe's account) and discounts on appliances, grills, outdoor furniture and more. . Macy's: The department store is offering 20% off select items with promo code MEMDAY , and orders over $75 bag free shipping. See sales at Macy's .

The department store is offering 20% off select items with promo code , and orders over $75 bag free shipping. . Walmart: Save up to 40% on all kinds of items -- but the discounts are for online shoppers only. See sales at Walmart.

Update, May 25: Added new deals, removed expired ones.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!