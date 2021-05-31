Best Memorial Day deals at Walmart: Save on TCL Smart TV, Eureka Groove robot vacuum, a portable gas griddle and more

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Time is running out to take advantage of big Memorial Day deals at Walmart, which is offering significant savings on home appliances, TVs and more.

For example, 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for $170 off could be just the home theater upgrade you need, or if you want to make your existing television a little smarter, you could go with a tiny 4K-capable Roku player. If cleaning is more of a priority, you ditch your old handheld vacuum and go cordless with a handy Eureka robotic vacuum cleaner ($70 off), which has three different cleaning modes for everyday sweeping.

Walmart offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35, which means most of the deals are eligible for free shipping. (Some orders will also be eligible for next-day delivery or in-store pickup, even if you haven't already signed up for Walmart Plus.) Keep reading for our picks of the best Walmart savings and deals you can get right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET This TCL 43S421 smart TV usually runs for about $400, but you can snag it for nearly $200 less. At this price, it's a third of the cost of the TCL 6-Series, one of our favorite TVs for quality and value. Based on its specs, we don't expect the 4-Series to be on the same performance level as the higher-end TCL models. But if you're looking for a backup TV set for the guest room or den it's worth a look. Check out our review of the 2019 version of the 4-Series here.

Walmart This low-profile robot vacuum cleaner makes day-to-day cleaning a cinch by keeping pet fur, dust and dirt from building up on your floors: perfect for allergy season. The antiscratch brush roll protects your hard floors while still being great at sweeping debris off your carpet. Use Alexa, Google Assistant voice control, or the included app or remote to program it to clean the way you want. The downside? This Eureka robot still uses random navigation instead of smart mapping to clean your house. It should be great for small spaces but may struggle in bigger homes.

Walmart This 10-quart, 1,700-watt air fryer also serves as a countertop oven, rotisserie, toaster and food dehydrator. The size makes it perfect for cooking for an entire family. The PowerXL Vortex is large enough to prepare whole chickens, bake cakes, fry onion rings, and even make homemade pizza with little or no cooking oil needed. The bonus: The little window lets you keep an eye on your masterpiece.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Premiere (formerly called Premiere Plus) supports HD, 4K and HDR content from all the major streaming services. It includes the Roku app and a physical remote with voice control, and adds thousands of streaming channels to your TV like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. The Roku Premiere debuted in 2018 for $50 and has now dropped its price to $34 for Memorial Day. It still lacks 802.11ac Wi-Fi but the easy plug-and-play setup and simple remote could be great features to have for any not-so-tech-savvy relatives.

Walmart This 400-square-inch propane griddle is perfect for steaks, hamburgers, bratwurst, veggies and even fried rice. The three independently controlled burners allow prepping multiple ingredients at once while the heat-retaining hood adds even more cooking versatility. The removable griddle top and grease drawer make it quick and simple to clean up. It's normally $247, but you can be the hero of the grill this weekend for only $192.

Walmart Ride in style this Memorial Day on this 36-volt Hyper E-ride electric mountain bike. This 26-inch electric-assist hybrid bike is perfect if you want to dabble in e-bikes without breaking the bank. The integrated flush-mounted battery charges in 4 hours and will last for around 20 miles, perfect for a quick ride around town. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but the majority of online reviews are positive, praising its easy setup and ride, though some warn against taking it on especially rough trails, even though it's advertised as a mountain bike.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.