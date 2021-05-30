Best Memorial Day deals at Walmart: Save on Roku Premiere, PowerXL Vortex Pro Plus air fryer, Eureka Groove robot vacuum and more

Deal Savings Price







This Memorial Day weekend retailers are pulling out all the stops and offering huge discounts on all kinds of in-demand products. You find deals on products for the kitchen to the living room to the backyard. There are plenty of huge discounts to be had at the Walmart Memorial Day sale, with price cuts on appliances, technology and even a barbecue grill.

If you're looking for a TV deal to upgrade your home theater, look no further than this 43-inch 4K smart TV ($170 off), or if you'd like to make your existing TV a bit smarter, you could get a tiny 4K-capable Roku player. If you're thinking beyond binge-watching, you could finally ditch your old handheld vacuum and go cordless with this handy Eureka robotic vacuum ($70 off), which comes with three different cleaning modes perfect for everyday sweeping.

Walmart offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35, which means most of the deals are eligible for free shipping. (Some orders will also be eligible for next-day delivery or in-store pickup, even if you haven't already signed up for Walmart Plus.) Keep reading for our picks of the best Walmart deals and savings you can find right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET This TCL 43S421 smart TV usually runs for about $400, but you can snag it for $200 less. At this price, it's a third of the cost of the TCL 6-Series, one of our favorite TVs for quality and value. Based on its specs, we don't expect the 4-Series to be on the same performance level as the higher-end TCL models. But if you're looking for a backup set for the guest room or den it's worth a look. Check out our review of the 2019 version of the 4-Series here.

Walmart This low-profile robotic vacuum makes day-to-day cleaning a cinch by keeping pet fur, dust and dirt from building up on your floors: Perfect now that allergy season is back. The anti-scratch brush roll protects your hard floors while it's also great at sweeping debris off your carpet. Use Alexa, Google Assistant voice control, the included app or remote to program it to clean the way you want. The downside? This Eureka robot still uses random navigation instead of smart mapping to clean your house. It should be great for small spaces but it may struggle in bigger homes.

Walmart This 10-quart, 1,700-watt air fryer also serves as a countertop oven, rotisserie, toaster and food dehydrator. The size makes it perfect for cooking for an entire family. The PowerXL Vortex is large enough to prepare whole chickens, bake cakes, fry onion rings, and even make homemade pizza with little or no cooking oil needed. The bonus: The little window lets you keep an eye on your masterpiece.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Premiere (formerly called Premiere Plus) supports HD, 4K and HDR content from all the major streaming services. It includes the Roku's app control, a physical remote with voice control, and adds thousands of streaming channels to your TV like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. The Roku Premiere debuted in 2018 for $50 and has now dropped its price to $34 for Memorial Day. It still lacks 802.11ac Wi-Fi but the easy plug-and-play setup and simple remote could be great features to have for any not-so-tech-savvy relatives.

Walmart This 400 square inch propane griddle is perfect for steaks, hamburgers, bratwurst, veggies and even fried rice. The 3-independently controlled burners allow for prepping multiple ingredients at once while the heat retaining hood adds even more cooking versatility. The removable griddle top and grease drawer offer a quick and simple way to clean up after use. Normally $247, you can be the hero of the grill this weekend for only $192.

Walmart Ride in style this Memorial Day on this 36-volt Hyper E-ride electric mountain bike. This 26-inch electric-assist hybrid bike is perfect if you want to dabble in e-bikes without breaking the bank. The integrated flush-mounted battery charges in 4 hours and will last for around 20 miles, perfect for a quick ride around town. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but the majority of online reviews are positive, praising its easy setup and ride, though some warn against taking it on especially rough trails, even though it's advertised as a mountain bike.

