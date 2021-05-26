Best Memorial Day 2021 sales we've found: Save $400 on Vizio OLED TV, $150 on robot vacuum

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to hit the beach -- or holiday sales. Better yet, shop online and skip the stores and spend the weekend at the beach. Here are some Memorial Day sales that caught our eye, from a 65-inch Vizio OLED TV ($400 off) to the Neato D7 robotic vacuum ($150 off), from the best stainless steel water bottle (25% off) to our favorite reusable storage bags (25% off), from free meat to free access to Ancestry.com.

These deals can be found at online retailers such as Adorama, Best Buy and Lowe's as well as well as individual merchants including Butchbox, Hydro Flask and Stasher. Keep reading for our picks of the best Memorial Day deals you can find right now. (We'll be updating with additional sales and deals soon.)

Vizio Contrast ratio is arguably the most important aspect of picture quality, and OLED TVs produce the best contrast ratio with absolute blacks and extremely bright whites. TVs with newer OLED technology, not surprisingly, cost quite a bit more than older LCD TVs. The Vizio's OLED line has some of the most affordable OLED TVs, however, and that's never been more true than the 65-inch model that's $400 off at Best Buy.

Brian Bennett/CNET 'Tis the season for tracking dirt and sand (because, remember, you've been at the beach all weekend) in your house. Why not get some robotic help for keeping your floors clean? The Neato D7 is a lidar-guided robot vacuum cleaner that is one of the best robot vacuums CNET has reviewed. In his write-up, Brian Bennett declared it the "best midrange robot vacuum." And head-to-head against the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, the D7 was called "the best all-around value." Usually priced at or around $600, the Neato D7 is discounted to $450 at Lowe's this weekend (the product page says the sale ends today, but it'll last through June 5, according to Lowe's).

Google You can knock $50 off the price of the Google Nest Hub Max at Adorama's Memorial Day sale with code EXTRA50OFF. With a 10-inch display, the Nest Hub Max offers a bigger screen and better sound quality than Google's standard smart display. It also includes a facial-recognition camera, which you may or may not want. You can disable the camera when it's not in use, and it has some pretty cool tricks like following you around the frame when you're making a Google Duo video call and letting you pause or resume videos and music simply by raising your hand. Read our Google Nest Hub Max review.

Hydroflask The Hydro Flask is our favorite reusable water bottle for its double wall vacuum insulation design, durable stainless steel materials and cool color options. A Hydro Flask bottle can keep a cold drink cool for up to 24 hours and makes a perfect beach companion. For the winter months, it will keep hot beverages warm for up to 12 hours. You can save 25% sitewide with free shipping with code WELOVESUMMER. The popular 32-oz. Wide Mouth bottle, for example, is on sale for $34 -- down from $45.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET Summer is not only beach season but also barbecue season. With ButcherBox, you can kick your summer grilling up a notch. It's one of our favorite meat subscription services and features 100% grass-fed beef, humanely raised pork and free-range organic chicken. For Memorial Day, new subscribers will get a free BBQ bundle with their first order that includes two New York strip steaks, six burgers, and five pounds of drumsticks.

Stasher Unless you plan to invite the neighborhood over for a cookout, you'll need a way to store some of the above BBQ bundle. Stasher provides a sustainable and stress-free way to do just that and is offering 25% off its entire site. It makes reusable silicone storage bags to decrease single-use plastics. Stasher's storage bags are made of silicon and feature pinchable seals, saving you from ever searching for a matching Tupperware lid ever again.