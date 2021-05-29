Best Memorial Day 2021 discounts: Save on a Vizio OLED TV, Myx Plus exercise bike, Solo Stove and more

Not able to get away this weekend? Don't worry, you don't have to go anywhere to take advantage an amazing deal or three. You see, Memorial Day weekend is a great time to find sales on all kinds of products, especially if you skip the stores and shop online -- you can be scoring major discounts while relaxing on your couch.

Traditionally, the holiday is known for its sales and deals on major appliances, patio furniture and mattresses. But those aren't the only categories you should be looking at for huge discounts on a product's original price -- below you'll find some Memorial Day sales and select items that caught our eye, including $400 off a 65-inch Vizio OLED TV, $150 off the Neato D7 robotic vacuum ($150 off), free meat and free access to Ancestry.com.

These deals can be found at online retailers such as Lowe's and Best Buy as well as individual merchants like ButcherBox, GlassesUSA and Samsung. Highlighted deals that require a promo code include that code below. Keep reading for our picks of the best Memorial Day deals you can find right now. This post will be updated with additional sales and deals soon.

Sarah Tew/CNET From large appliances to video games, Best Buy is slashing prices throughout the store for its Memorial Day sale. You can save up to 10% on LG appliances and up to $300 on an LG OLED TV. Been pining for an Apple wearable? You can save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 6 and $40 on AirPods. Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G phone is $350 off, while iPhone 11 models are $275 off. And if you need new games for your console, dozens of titles for Xbox, PlayStation and Switch are discounted, including many that are half price.

Vizio Contrast ratio is arguably the most important aspect of picture quality, and OLED TVs produce the best contrast ratio with absolute blacks and extremely bright whites. TVs with newer OLED technology, not surprisingly, cost quite a bit more than older LCD TVs. Vizio's OLED line has some of the most affordable OLED TVs, however, and that's never been more true than for the 65-inch model that's $400 off at Best Buy.

Brian Bennett/CNET 'Tis the season for tracking dirt and sand (say, if you've been at the beach all weekend) into your house. Why not get some robotic help with keeping your floors clean? The Neato D7 is a lidar-guided robot vacuum cleaner that's one of the best robot vacuums CNET has reviewed. In his write-up, Brian Bennett declared it the "best midrange robot vacuum." And head-to-head against the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, the D7 was called "the best all-around value." Usually priced at or around $600, the Neato D7 is discounted to $450 at Lowe's this weekend (the product page says the sale ends today, but it'll last through June 5, according to Lowe's).

Hydroflask The Hydro Flask is our favorite reusable water bottle for its double-wall vacuum insulation design, durable stainless-steel materials and cool color options. A Hydro Flask bottle can keep a cold drink cool for up to 24 hours and makes a perfect beach companion. For the winter months, it will keep hot beverages warm for up to 12 hours. You can save 25% sitewide with free shipping with code WELOVESUMMER. The popular 32-ounce Wide Mouth bottle, for example, is on sale for $34, down from $45.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET Summer is not only beach season: It's also barbecue season. With ButcherBox, you can kick your summer grilling up a notch. It's one of our favorite meat subscription services and features 100% grass-fed beef, humanely raised pork and free-range organic chicken. For Memorial Day, new subscribers will get a free BBQ bundle with their first order that includes two New York strip steaks, six burgers and 5 pounds of drumsticks.

Fold3 To celebrate Memorial Day, Ancestry.com is opening its vaults and letting you search your family's military history for free this weekend on its Fold3.com site.

GlassesUSA is one of our favorite sites for buying prescription eyeglasses online. It has more affordable options for buying prescription eyeglasses online than a site like Warby Parker, and also offers premium designer frames from the likes of Oakley and Ray-Ban. For Memorial Day, you can get 60% off frames with basic lenses with code DEAL60 or 30% off your entire order with code USA30. You can also save 20% off Oakley and Ray-Ban with basic prescription lenses with code OKRAY20.

MYX Fitness MyxFitness is a Peloton alternative service that includes a bike with a huge 21.5-inch display along with a mat, foam roller, resistance band and six-piece weight set for $1,499. And you can knock $300 off the price with code MEMORIAL300, which also includes free shipping and assembly (a $250 value, according to Myx's math).

Rumpl My kids each got a Rumpl blanket for Christmas last year, and they take them everywhere. In the car. On the couch. Off to bed. And they were invaluable each weekend when we went skiing and our car was the closest thing we had to a lodge. Rumpl blankets are light and incredibly warm, and come in a variety of cool colors and patterns. And they're 25% off right now.

Brian Bennett/CNET Have you experienced a sense of envy when hanging out in your friend's backyard around their Solo Stove? Now is your chance to get one for your own patio for gatherings around a smokeless fire pit. Solo Stove makes one of our favorite firepits, and all of the company's firepits are 25% off and come with a free stand for Memorial Day.

Samsung You can save 30% on a refrigerator, washer or dryer and 25% on a range. And you can save $700 if you buy a four-piece kitchen package.

Google You can knock $50 off the price of the Google Nest Hub Max at Adorama's Memorial Day sale with code EXTRA50OFF. With a 10-inch display, the Nest Hub Max offers a bigger screen and better sound quality than Google's standard smart display. It also includes a facial recognition camera, which you may or may not want. You can disable the camera when it's not in use, and it has some pretty cool tricks like following you around the frame when you're making a Google Duo video call and letting you pause or resume videos and music simply by raising your hand. Read our Google Nest Hub Max review.