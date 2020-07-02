Porter Road

Act fast if you are hoping to get an online meat delivery in time for your ideal July Fourth weekend grilling plans. There's still time to get the meat you want with an online delivery instead of chancing it with your grocery store's meat selection.

We previously reviewed the best meat delivery services, in case you're considering a subscription that extends past the holiday. They offer home delivery of quality grass-fed, organic, sustainably raised and specialty meats like Wagyu with just a few clicks, saving you an extra trip to the store or butcher shop. Plus, most of these online butchers offer both a monthly subscription or a one-time order option to match your specific needs. Right now many of them have big deals on meat delivery happening for the Fourth of July. From big burger boxes to tri-tip sirloin, ribs and roasts, these are the best meat-delivery deals for your July Fourth backyard bash.

Note that most of these companies offer rush delivery, but please check with each individual seller to ensure timely delivery.

D'artagnan The deal: The gourmet online butcher and retailer is offering 25% off select July Fourth staples including. Wagyu strip steak, andouille sausage and organic chicken tenders. The discount ends at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) on July 2. About D'Artagnan: D'Artagnan has been providing quality meats to restaurants and home cooks for more than 30 years. It has a wide-ranging selection of rare and classic butcher cuts, charcuterie, poultry and pantry items. If you're looking for a showstopper rack of lamb ribs or hard-to-find cut of beef, D'Artagnan is a good bet. It also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.

Holy Grail Steak Co. The deal: Wanna get real fancy for the Fourth? Order $199 worth of Wagyu steaks from Holy Grail and it'll add a free two-pack of signature Wagyu burgers ($18 value) to your order. About Holy Grail Steak Co.: If you're looking for the very best in beef and have a few extra pennies to spend on the good stuff, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Streak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat-delivery game sells the best American-raised Wagyu with a deep portfolio of top A5-grade Japanese Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultra-rare Hokkaido Snow Beef and beloved Kobe Beef. On the website, you can sift through its "collections" like Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, steak flights and Wagyu burgers.

Crowd Cow The deal: Crowd Cow has a lineup of Fourth of July meat boxes depending on your crew's taste. Poultry lovers can get three free-range whole chickens for $44, or go big with the Ready, Set, Grill box filled with New York strip steaks, hot dogs, a tri-tip roast and ribeye. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The specific offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb (bison will be added soon). There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for those craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by specific cut or type of meat, or by farm.

Snake River Farms The deal: Snag two free pounds of American Wagyu ground beef and one pound of premium deli hot dogs when you spend more than $249 at Snake River Farms. Use code SPARKS20 to get this Fourth of July deal. About Snake River Farms: Snake River Farms is not a subscription service but does offer exceptional dry-aged, USDA prime beef and American Wagyu (think Kobe), known for its marbling, tenderness and big flavor. Cows are sustainably and humanely raised in the Northwest. Snake River also offers heritage Kurobuta Berkshire pork -- a favorite among chefs.

Porter Road The deal: Porter Road has a few deals and special boxes for the Fourth of July including the Summer Box ($35). It includes two pounds of dry-aged ground beef, six dry-aged beef hot dogs and three bratwursts -- all made with pasture-raised meat and free of any fillers or flavor additives. Order by end of today (Monday, June 29) and the shipment will arrive in time for Saturday's festivities. About Porter Road: Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers cuts of beef, pork, chicken and lamb. All the beef is pasture-raised with no hormones or antibiotics, and Porter Road uses humane practices, giving the animals room to roam. The packaging is made from corn-based foam too, so you can use it as fuel for your grill (genius!). Most of the company's meat is shipped fresh, but depending on the cut, some will come frozen. You can order as much or as little as you want. Options include New York strip steaks, ribeyes and ground beef but also harder-to-find cuts such as lamb T-bone. You can also choose from assorted box options, including all beef, pork and beef, that come every two, four or eight weeks and customize as you go.

Omaha Steaks The deal: Omaha Steaks' Summer Greatest Grilling Pack ($159) should have you more than covered for a Fourth of July celebration. The massive meat box includes four 6-ounce sirloins, four boneless pork chops, four boneless chicken breasts, four burgers, two pounds of ground beef, one pound of tenderloin tips, four kielbasa sausages, four jumbo franks and a jar of seasoning. About Omaha Steaks: The OG Omaha Steaks has been in the meat delivery business for as long as I can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though both grain- and grass-fed are offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.

