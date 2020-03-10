The best Mario Day deals: Nintendo Switch bundle, PowerA Wireless Controllers and Switch games

Deal Savings Price

















Show more (6 items)

March is a special month for the geeks among us. May lays claim to Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth be with you"), but the third month of the year gets two special days: both Pi Day (3.14) and Mario Day (Mar10). In the last couple of years, Mario Day has evolved from a charming unofficial celebration of the Mushroom Kingdom's official plumber into a day when you can expect lots of deals, sort of like a Black Friday that's just for Nintendo.

Happy Mario Day: Walmart and Best Buy are celebrating with a few intriguing deals on games and hardware. Read on to see the coolest deals we could find.

Read more: Best Nintendo Switch accessories in 2020

PowerA Do you crave Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller but would prefer not to spend $60 or more for the privilege? Then PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller might be just what you're looking for. For Mario Day, you can snag this Mario Silhouette edition, or if you prefer, a Super Mario Bros. 3 controller for just $35. Either way, you save 22%. Read more about the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller.

Walmart Sometimes you need to savor the little victories. Walmart has bundled the Nintendo Switch Console -- the new version with extended battery life -- with PowerA's wired controller, and it's offering the duo for $18 off the list price. Update: This deal went out of stock more or less instantly, but it's back in stock once again, albeit at a higher price than the original deal. Read CNET's review of the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo What could be better than devising your very own levels and then forcing Mario to run through them? That's the magic of Super Mario Maker 2, which allows you to create worlds right on your Switch. Get a stylus (though you can also use your finger) and join in the fun. For Mario Day, you can get the standard version of Super Mario Maker 2 for $40, or get the digital edition of Super Mario Maker 2 for the same price. Read GameSpot's review of Super Mario Maker 2.

Nintendo No matter which version of Mario Kart is your previous fave, this is the one to get. You'll get a slew of new tracks and maps, and lots of little refinements make this perhaps the best racing game yet. Now through Mar. 14, you can save $15 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Want to know more? Read GameSpot's review of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Sega It's hard not to love this cross-over sports entry, packed with tons of great minigames. Rather than getting by on personality, this game has nearly three dozen events, 10 bonus minigames, and a story mode and online multiplayer modes. Regularly $60, you can get it during the Mario Day celebration for 35% off. Read GameSpot's review of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games.

Nintendo Remastered from the Wii U, this side scroller includes two versions of the game, including a harder, faster New Super Luigi U. And both versions feature Nabbit and Toadette as playable characters. Read GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Nintendo Take control of Mario in a 3D world where you need to save Princess Peach by hunting for Power Moons. GameSpot says this game has a "clear understanding of what makes Mario tick," and asserts the game is "without equal." Read GameSpot's review of Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo Now's your chance to save $20 on the standard version of Super Mario Party for your Nintendo Switch, or you can scoop up the Super Mario Party digital edition for the same price. There are 80 different minigames here -- perhaps not quite as many as in some of the more recent editions of Super Mario Party, but these feature new strategy elements and playing modes that will make this the highlight of your next party. Read GameSpot's review of Super Mario Party.

Nintendo Need some exercise? Perhaps it's time to help Mario with his serve. You get a story mode, boss battles, multiplayer and more. GameSpot never got tired of the game, saying, "days after the credits rolled, I still crave the satisfying thwack from a Power Shot, mentally replay matches and imagine how I might do things differently given a bit more focus and know-how." Read GameSpot's review of Mario Tennis Aces.

PowerA Need a simple, soft-shell case for your Switch? Take advantage of Mario Day to save 33% on a PowerA case with a cool 8-bit Mario design. You get a zippered case with slots for five games. But the package also includes a couple of bonus items: You get a screen protector with applicator and microfiber cleaning cloth.

Now playing: Watch this: What the Nintendo Switch Lite is like after a month of...