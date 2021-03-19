Best MagSafe and magnetic wireless chargers for Apple iPhone 12

Apple's latest iPhone 12 models -- and presumably all iPhones going forward -- have a new feature called MagSafe. It allows snap-on magnetized accessories to clip to the back of the phone -- everything from magnetic wireless charging pucks to wallets for storing credit cards and cash. MagSafe cases extend the magnetism from the phone to the case, so you can use the MagSafe feature while protecting your iPhone at the same time.
Several MagSafe-enabled cases -- not just Apple's -- are on our list of best iPhone 12 cases. But this best list is all about wireless MagSafe chargers that allow for fast Qi wireless charging. To that end, here's a few things to keep in mind:
- A true MagSafe wireless charger will get you the potential for the fastest wireless charging rate (up to 15 watts instead 7.5 watts or 10 watts that some chargers deliver) on iPhones.
- Official MagSafe products -- those blessed by Apple -- will include a "Made for MagSafe" badge on the box. However, plenty of other manufacturers have created magnetic wireless chargers that look and feel like MagSafe accessories. They're also far more affordable than the official MagSafe offerings, but here's the catch: they offer less powerful charging (limited to 7.5 watts). We've included these non-official products in this list, but know that they'll charge only half as fast (for iPhones), even if they are capable of wirelessly charging certain Android smartphones at up to 15 watts (those that support 15-watt fast wireless charging).
- To get that maximum power, you'll need a 20 watts USB-C PD charger -- ideally one that is certified as Power Delivery 3.0. (The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Mini include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box, but not the charger.) Some companies offer bundles that include a MagSafe wireless charging puck with a USB-C power adapter while others, like Apple, sell the puck and power adapter separately.
- Most of the MagSafe chargers (aftermarket and MagSafe-certified) will charge other Qi-compatible devices, like some older iPhones and Android phones. You just won't get the magnetic adhesion.
- If you need to also get a charger, our list of best USB-C chargers has plenty of options. That will, of course, work for wired charging, too -- which will always be faster than MagSafe or other wireless charging options.
Note that I've personally, if anecdotally, used all of the products listed below. Again, the non-official MagSafe offerings are fine if you're not concerned with charging speed (such as if you're charging overnight).
Read more: Best iPhone 12 chargers starting at $10
Best magnetic wireless chargers
These will magnetically attach to MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 models, but they are not MagSafe-certified. As such, they'll only charge iPhones at a maximum of 7.5 watts.
Aukey combines its Aircore Magnetic Wireless Charger with its Minima 20-watt iPhone Charger for $30. By contrast, Apple's MagSafe wireless charger (see below) sells for $34 to $40 and doesn't include a power adapter. You can also use the Aircore Magnetic Wireless Charger to wirelessly charge Android phones.
Like the Aukey, this RAVPower combo includes a magnetic wireless charging puck with a 20-watt mini PD power adapter. It lists for $40 but often sells for closer to $30 and is currently $24 in a limited-time deal.
Aukey's Magnetic Wireless charger is about as cheap a "MagSafe" wireless charging puck that you'll find. It's around $17 with an instant 15%-off coupon on Amazon. No power adapter is included, however.
Best official MagSafe chargers
These are the real deal, and will charge iPhone 12 models at a full 15 watts (when paired with a 20-watt or better USB-C charger that's Power Delivery 3.0-enabled).
As its name implies, the Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe does triple duty, wirelessly charging your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time (your iPhone will start charge at 15 watts even with your Watch and AirPods charging). It's not cheap at $140, but it's one of the few MagSafe three-in-one chargers available right now.
Belkin also makes a two-in-one wireless charger with MagSafe for $100 that's designed to simultaneously charge your iPhone and AirPods.
Apple's official MagSafe charger lists for $40 but sells for $34 on Amazon. It's unclear whether it's any better than cheaper options from Aukey, RAVPower and others, but does look nice in silver and white. No power adapter is included.
Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is designed to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. What's nice about it is that it folds up, reducing its footprint by half, making it a nice travel charger for your iPhone and Apple Watch. It doesn't come with a charging adapter -- which is pretty ridiculous at this price -- although a USB-C-to-Lightning cable is included. You should pair this with a 20-watt USB-C power adapter for fastest charging speeds.
Belkin's Car Vent Mount Pro with MagSafe technically isn't a charger. It's just a certified MagSafe car-vent mount. Eventually, Belkin should have a wireless charging version of this (it'll cost more), but you'd have to connect a cable to it anyway for charging. The advantage of a wireless version would be that unlike with this vent mount, you wouldn't have to plug a cable into your phone every time you want to charge it (I have a USB-C-to-LIghtning cable set up in the car for fast charging, but I don't love the extra step of having to plug in the cable each time I want to charge the phone).
All that said, what sets this Belkin apart from other generic, non MagSafe-certified mounts that look similar (and some even offer wireless charging), is that the Belkin has a very strong magnet while many of these other air-vent mounts don't. If you have a MagSafe case on your phone (or just a naked iPhone 12 series model), the phone really sticks to the mount. The clip also keeps the mount securely in your vent and you can rotate the mount from portrait to landscape mode as needed.