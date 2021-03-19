Best MagSafe and magnetic wireless chargers for Apple iPhone 12

Apple's latest iPhone 12 models -- and presumably all iPhones going forward -- have a new feature called MagSafe. It allows snap-on magnetized accessories to clip to the back of the phone -- everything from magnetic wireless charging pucks to wallets for storing credit cards and cash. MagSafe cases extend the magnetism from the phone to the case, so you can use the MagSafe feature while protecting your iPhone at the same time.

Several MagSafe-enabled cases -- not just Apple's -- are on our list of best iPhone 12 cases. But this best list is all about wireless MagSafe chargers that allow for fast Qi wireless charging. To that end, here's a few things to keep in mind:

A true MagSafe wireless charger will get you the potential for the fastest wireless charging rate (up to 15 watts instead 7.5 watts or 10 watts that some chargers deliver) on iPhones.

Official MagSafe products -- those blessed by Apple -- will include a "Made for MagSafe" badge on the box. However, plenty of other manufacturers have created magnetic wireless chargers that look and feel like MagSafe accessories. They're also far more affordable than the official MagSafe offerings, but here's the catch: they offer less powerful charging (limited to 7.5 watts). We've included these non-official products in this list, but know that they'll charge only half as fast (for iPhones), even if they are capable of wirelessly charging certain Android smartphones at up to 15 watts (those that support 15-watt fast wireless charging).

To get that maximum power, you'll need a 20 watts USB-C PD charger -- ideally one that is certified as Power Delivery 3.0. (The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Mini include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box, but not the charger.) Some companies offer bundles that include a MagSafe wireless charging puck with a USB-C power adapter while others, like Apple, sell the puck and power adapter separately.

Most of the MagSafe chargers (aftermarket and MagSafe-certified) will charge other Qi-compatible devices, like some older iPhones and Android phones. You just won't get the magnetic adhesion.

If you need to also get a charger, our list of best USB-C chargers

Note that I've personally, if anecdotally, used all of the products listed below. Again, the non-official MagSafe offerings are fine if you're not concerned with charging speed (such as if you're charging overnight).

Best magnetic wireless chargers

These will magnetically attach to MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 models, but they are not MagSafe-certified. As such, they'll only charge iPhones at a maximum of 7.5 watts.

Amazon Aukey combines its Aircore Magnetic Wireless Charger with its Minima 20-watt iPhone Charger for $30. By contrast, Apple's MagSafe wireless charger (see below) sells for $34 to $40 and doesn't include a power adapter. You can also use the Aircore Magnetic Wireless Charger to wirelessly charge Android phones.

Amazon Like the Aukey, this RAVPower combo includes a magnetic wireless charging puck with a 20-watt mini PD power adapter. It lists for $40 but often sells for closer to $30 and is currently $24 in a limited-time deal.

Aukey's Magnetic Wireless charger is about as cheap a "MagSafe" wireless charging puck that you'll find. It's around $17 with an instant 15%-off coupon on Amazon. No power adapter is included, however.

Best official MagSafe chargers

These are the real deal, and will charge iPhone 12 models at a full 15 watts (when paired with a 20-watt or better USB-C charger that's Power Delivery 3.0-enabled).

David Carnoy/CNET As its name implies, the Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe does triple duty, wirelessly charging your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time (your iPhone will start charge at 15 watts even with your Watch and AirPods charging). It's not cheap at $140, but it's one of the few MagSafe three-in-one chargers available right now. Belkin also makes a two-in-one wireless charger with MagSafe for $100 that's designed to simultaneously charge your iPhone and AirPods.

Apple Apple's official MagSafe charger lists for $40 but sells for $34 on Amazon. It's unclear whether it's any better than cheaper options from Aukey, RAVPower and others, but does look nice in silver and white. No power adapter is included.

Patrick Holland/CNET Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is designed to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. What's nice about it is that it folds up, reducing its footprint by half, making it a nice travel charger for your iPhone and Apple Watch. It doesn't come with a charging adapter -- which is pretty ridiculous at this price -- although a USB-C-to-Lightning cable is included. You should pair this with a 20-watt USB-C power adapter for fastest charging speeds.