Best Mac VPN of 2021

Apple's devices are renowned for their security. But MacOS can't prevent your internet service provider from tracking your web activity, nor can it offer you total encryption of your internet traffic. That's where a virtual private network (VPN) comes in. But as the VPN market continues to grow at a fast clip, it can be challenging to sort through the options to find the VPN service that works best with your Mac device.

When we assess VPNs from the perspective of a Mac user, we're evaluating several things: First, if you're using the MacOS operating system, you're used to a clean, intuitive user interface with a well-organized set of digital tools and a minimal learning curve -- which is why a VPN's usability weighs into our consideration. Furthermore, while not every Mac computer or Apple device is faster than PC and Windows products, we want to see a VPN service with a connection speed that compliments MacOS machines' rapid reputation. We also know that for many MacOS users, a broader resistance to app-borne malware and viruses is a driving reason to choose that ecosystem over Windows products. To that end, we scrutinize a VPN's anti-tracker capacity and its general compatibility with Apple's increasingly heightened privacy policies.

We'll continue updating this list periodically as new contenders emerge for the top spot, so check back here regularly if you're shopping for a Mac VPN client. Drawn from our directory of the best VPN services, here are our top picks for the best Mac VPN.

