Best Mac VPN of 2020

Apple's devices are renowned for their security. But MacOS can't offer you total encryption of your internet traffic prevent, nor can it prevent your internet service provider from tracking your web activity. That's where a virtual private network comes in. But as the VPN market continues to rapidly expand, it can be difficult to sort through the options to find the VPN service that works best with your Mac device.

When we assess VPNs from the perspective of a Mac user, we're evaluating several things: First, if you're using the MacOS operating system, you're used to a clean, intuitive user interface with a well-organized set of digital tools and a minimal learning curve -- which is why a VPN's usability weighs into our consideration. Furthermore, while not every Mac computer or Apple device is faster than PC and Windows products, we want to see a VPN service with a connection speed that compliments MacOS machines' rapid reputation. We also know that for many MacOS users, a broader resistance to app-borne malware and viruses is a driving reason to choose that ecosystem over Windows products. To that end, we scrutinize a VPN's anti-tracker capacity and its general compatibility with Apple's increasingly heightened privacy policies.

We'll continue updating this list periodically as new contenders emerge for the top spot, so check back here regularly if you're shopping for a Mac VPN client. Drawn from our directory of the best VPN services for 2020, here are our top picks for the best Mac VPN.

Read more: Best remote learning MacBook for 2020: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro