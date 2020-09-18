Best Mac VPN of 2020

Apple's devices are renowned for their security, but MacOS can't prevent your internet service provider from tracking your web activity, nor can it provide complete encryption of your internet traffic. That's where a virtual private network comes in. As the increase in pandemic-driven remote work brings a new wave of first-time VPN users to the market, deciding which VPN best fits your Mac device can be difficult.

When we evaluate VPNs from the perspective of a Mac user, we're looking for a few key things. If you're using the MacOS operating system, you're used to a clean, intuitive user interface with a minimal learning curve and a well-organized set of digital tools -- which is why a VPN's usability weighs into our consideration. Furthermore, while not every Apple device is faster than PC and Windows products, we want to see a VPN with a connection speed that compliments MacOS machines' rapid reputation. We also know that for many MacOS users, a broader resistance to app-borne malware and viruses is a driving reason to choose that ecosystem over Windows products. To that end, we scrutinize a VPN's anti-tracker capacity and its general compatibility with Apple's increasingly heightened privacy policies.

We'll keep this list updated as new contenders emerge for the top spot, so check back here regularly if you're shopping for a Mac VPN client. Drawn from our directory of the best VPN services for 2020, here are our top picks for the best Mac VPN.

Read more: Best remote learning MacBook for 2020: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro

ExpressVPN Number of IP addresses: 30,000

Number of servers: 3,000-plus

Number of server locations: 160

Number of simultaneous connections: 5

Country/jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands

94-plus countries

Three months free with one-year plan ExpressVPN consistently proves itself one of the fastest VPNs on the market, and actively promotes its commitment to privacy. That's why it tops our list as the best Mac VPN. The VPN company tells us its network is powered by TrustedServer technology, which ExpressVPN built to ensure that there are never any logs of users' online activities. In the privacy world, ExpressVPN has a strong track record, having experienced a server seizure by authorities which proved their zero-log policy true at the time. We also like the quality of the VPN's setup guides, and the detailed information in its FAQ. Like the rest of the top five VPN services we've reviewed for 2020, ExpressVPN offers a useful kill switch feature, which prevents network data from leaking outside of its secure VPN tunnel in the event the VPN connection fails. Unlike the others, though, ExpressVPN gained points from us for its support of bitcoin as a payment method -- something not all of our favorites offer, but which adds an additional layer of privacy during checkout. The company has been in business since 2009, and ExpressVPN has a substantial network of fast VPN servers spread across 94 countries. Its best plan is priced at less than $7 a month for an annual package, which includes three months free. ExpressVPN operates on Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux and a slew of others. Read more: ExpressVPN review: A VPN speed leader with a secure reputation