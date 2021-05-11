Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save $599 on a ThinkPad X13, $480 on a Yoga 9i and more

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo is refreshing many of its laptop lines this month with 11th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features, among other changes. You can save on these new models as well as previous-generation laptops with 10th-gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs. You'll find huge price cuts on a variety of laptops, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas to a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

To my eyes, the best deal this week is the ThinkPad X13 AMD for only $899. It features a Ryzen 7 Pro from AMD's previous generation but it should still be plenty powerful for office apps, especially when paired with an ample 16GB of RAM. It also features a 512GB SSD when half that capacity is usually on offer on any ThinkPad that costs less than $1,000. If your budget can stretch past $1,000, then check out the Yoga 9i, Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible. You can save a substantial $480 on a model that boasts an 11th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a huge 1TB SSD and a 4K, 500-nit touchscreen.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo At a mere 1.99 pounds, the X1 Nano holds the title of the lightest ThinkPad. This Intel Evo laptop is based on a 13-inch, 450-nit, 2K display, with an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. It's over $1,100 off with code THINKMAY.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is nearly half off with code EARLYTHINK1 and features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution but only 250 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This AMD-based model is discounted with code THINKMAY and features a Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features touch support and a full HD resolution.

Lenovo Lenovo's entry-level business convertible features a 13.3-inch, 300-nit, full HD touchscreen that can rotate into tablet mode. This model is on sale with code THINKMAY and serves up the latest Intel silicon. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Josh Goldman/CNET It's a generation behind the Yoga 7i two-in-one and not quite as thin and lightweight as its high-end siblings, the Yoga C940 and Yoga 9i, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940 or 9i, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. You can save $307 with code EARLYBIRD12 on this well-rounded configuration that features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch touchscreen has full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for an exceedingly bright 500 nits. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 (15-inch) review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. You can save $480 with code YOGASALE1 on this loaded 14-inch configuration that features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen should be crisp and bright with a 4K resolution and rated for 500 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Trade the lower-end Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminum sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration with code EARLYBIRD4 features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. With a 1TB SSD, there's room to store the largest game libraries. The 15.6-inch FHD display should be fast and bright: It has a 144Hz refresh rate and is rated for 500 nits of brightness.