Best Lenovo laptop deals: Half-priced ThinkPads, discounted Yoga 2-in-1s and more

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Lenovo is refreshing many of its laptop lines this spring with 11th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features, among other changes. The new models are rolling out this month through May, but if you're ready to upgrade now, many of Lenovo's current laptops are marked down, including some with deep clearance discounts. You'll find huge price cuts on a variety of laptops, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas to a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

For my money, the best deal going is the Yoga 9i two-in-one based on the Intel Evo platform that promises "mobilelike" performance in a laptop, meaning instant waking, fast charging and long battery life. And a step-down, previous-generation Yoga C740 is only $750. There's also a trio of half-price ThinkPads.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for $1,733 with code THINKAPR. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo At a mere 1.99 pounds, the X1 Nano holds the title of the lightest ThinkPad. This Intel Evo laptop is based on a 13-inch, 2K display, with an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. It's half-price with code THINKSHOWER.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is half off with code THINKSHOWER and features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution but only 250 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. The price of this AMD-based sale model is more than half off with the code THINKSHOWER and it features a Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display should be crisp and bright with a full HD resolution and is rated for 500 nits.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's a generation behind the Yoga 7i two-in-one and not quite as thin and lightweight as its high-end siblings, the Yoga C940 and Yoga 9i, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940 or 9i, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. You can save $220 with code YOGAFIRESALE on this well-rounded 14-inch model. It features a10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. You can save $350 on this 14-inch configuration that features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Trade the lower-end Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminum sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. With a 1TB SSD and a 512GB SSD, there's room to store the largest game libraries. The 15.6-inch FHD display should be fast and bright: It has a 240Hz refresh rate and is rated for 500 nits of brightness.