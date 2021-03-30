Best Lenovo laptop deals: Get a ThinkPad X13 for $902, a Yoga 7i for $960 and more

Deal Savings Price











Lenovo is refreshing many of its laptop lines in the coming months with 11th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features, among other changes. The new models will begin rolling out later this month through May, but if you're ready to upgrade now, many of Lenovo's current laptops are marked down, including some with deep clearance discounts. You'll find huge price cuts on a variety of laptops, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas to a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

For my money, the best deal going is the Yoga 7i two-in-one based on the Intel Evo platform that promises "mobile-like" performance in a laptop, meaning instant waking, fast charging and long battery life. The ThinkPad X13 at $902 is also attractive; it's a premium ultraportable that's nearly as sleek as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon at a much more approachable price.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for $1,643 with code THINKMAR. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo At a mere 1.99 pounds, the X1 Nano holds the title of the lightest ThinkPad. This Intel Evo laptop is based on a 13-inch, 2K display, with an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. It's only $1,150 with code THINKMAR.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is deeply discounted with code CLEARANCE5 and features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution and an impressive 500 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. The price of this AMD-based sale model is more than half off with the code CLEARANCE5 and it features a Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display should be crisp and bright with a full HD resolution and is rated for 500 nits.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. Discounted with code CLEARANCE5, this model gives you an eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen has a full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.

Lenovo's new midrange two-in-one convertible laptop/tablet is already on sale. It features the same design as the Yoga C740 it replaces but inside has received an update to Intel's 11th-gen CPUs. This sale model is $389 off -- no code needed -- and features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 15-inch touch display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode and is rated for an impressive 500 nits of brightness. With its 11th-gen Core chip, the Yoga 7i gets Intel's Evo label, which means among other things that the laptop has oodles of battery life, fast-charging and the ability to wake from sleep instantly.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. You can save $430 on this 14-inch configuration that features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. No code needed. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Trade the lower-end Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminum sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration with code GAMEON features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. With a 1TB SSD and a 512GB SSD, there's room to store the largest game libraries. The 15.6-inch FHD display should be fast and super bright: It has a 240Hz refresh rate and is rated for 500 nits of brightness.