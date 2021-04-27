Best Lenovo laptop deals: Get a ThinkPad for half price, save $500 on a Yoga 2-in-1 and more

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo is refreshing many of its laptop lines this spring with 11th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features, among other changes. The new models are rolling out this month through May, but if you're ready to upgrade now, many of Lenovo's current laptops are marked down, including some with deep clearance discounts. You'll find huge price cuts on a variety of laptops, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas to a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

For my money, the best deal going is the ThinkPad X13 ultraportable. It's nearly as sleek as the flagship X1 Carbon and costs hundreds less -- especially at its current 50% discount. A lightweight ThinkPad X1 Nano is also half-priced. Looking for a two-in-one? Check out the previous-generation Yoga C940 that's $500 off.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for $1,733 with code THINKAPR. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. (This model may be temporarily unavailable.)

Lenovo At a mere 1.99 pounds, the X1 Nano holds the title of the lightest ThinkPad. This Intel Evo laptop is based on a 13-inch, 2K display, with an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. It's half-price with code THINKSHOWER.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is half off with code THINKBUSINESS and features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution but only 250 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. The price of this AMD-based sale model is more than half off with the code THINKSHOWER and it features a Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display should be crisp and bright with a full HD resolution and is rated for 500 nits.

Sarah Tew/CNET The precursor to the Yoga 9i, the C940 delivers 10th-gen Intel processors and is designed to instantly wake from sleep, one of the phonelike features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. This sale model is 40% off with code YOGA40 and runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 14-inch touch display can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode and features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. You can save $130 on this 14-inch configuration that features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Trade the lower-end Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminum sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. With a 1TB SSD, there's room to store the largest game libraries. The 15.6-inch FHD display should be fast and bright: It has a 144Hz refresh rate and is rated for 500 nits of brightness.