Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Roses, Tidal, Baby Yoda, heart-shaped eggs and more

There are probably just a few beings in your life who love you more or less unconditionally: your parents, your kids (if you have them), your dog (or cat) and your significant other. There are other days to celebrate those first on the list, but Valentine's Day is just a few days away, and hopefully you've already lined up an awesome gift for that very special person in your life. But if not, don't panic. For starters, when most of the world's retail products are available via two-day delivery, the anxiety we used to feel over last-minute gift buying melts away. And when even two days is too long to wait, there are insta-gifts that can come to the rescue.

We've rounded up a handful of great gift ideas you can use to show how much you love your significant other this Valentine's Day. Some are instant gifts you can buy online and share by way of an email message. Others may take a little longer. Never fear, though: You still have a few days before true panic sets in.

Tidal Music helps people fall in love. After all, that's the principle behind antiquated concepts like mix tapes and headphone jacks with Y-connectors. These days, Tidal is trying to do its part for your love life by offering 30% off a Tidal HiFi subscription for one full year. While the standard Tidal subscription includes 320 kbps MP3s, which are fairly high fidelity, the Tidal HiFi tier unlocks the service's lossless audio, a great choice for audiophiles with good audio gear that can take advantage of the difference. Some fine print: The offer is good now through Feb. 18, and is for new subscribers only.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Thanos might've said he was inevitable, but perhaps he was referring to the streaming service he now belongs to. You know you're going to get Disney Plus eventually -- it's just a matter of when you choose to unlock the MCU, Star Wars, Simpsons, old Disney films and yes, Baby Yoda. So this is a good moment to give Disney Plus as a gift to your significant other. Buy the entire year upfront for $70, which works out to $5.83 per month.

Whole Foods Guys know that nothing says "I love you" quite like a bouquet of roses. Whole Foods has a special deal on roses for Valentine's Day: Now through Feb. 14, Prime members can get two dozen Whole Trade Guarantee roses in-store for $20, while supplies last. That's an excellent deal, since roses generally cost at at least two dollars per stem. In addition, if you're in a Whole Foods on Valentine's Day, you can get those two dozen roses festively wrapped to go. Or, if you live in one of 2,000 select cities, you can order online and get your $20 bouquet delivered for free with any purchase of $35 or more. The Whole Trade Guarantee roses are sustainably sourced Fair Trade flowers. Whole Foods says the growers adhere to strict criteria that supports ethical trade, fair working conditions and the environment.

Choosy Chef If you've got time for two-day shipping, you have time to make every breakfast magical. The Happy Egg Pan has two round and two heart-shaped reservoirs for making eggs, pancakes, and other breakfast staples. The 10-inch pan is heavy duty aluminum with a nonstick coating, suitable for any kind of stove top except induction. It comes with a spatula designed especially to fit the shaped cups, and it also includes a cookbook.

ZonLi It's hard not to love weighted blankets. Almost a physical embodiment of a loving relationship, weighted blankets are warm, cozy and comfy -- reassuring armor you can wear to protect yourself from chilly winter evenings. And if your significant other has any flair for metaphor, he or she will understand the message this blanket conveys. Even better, this 60x80-inch queen size blanket is big enough for both of you. This ZonLi Weighted Blanket is regularly $100, but you can get it right now for $56 if you claim the 5% off coupon on the product page. And yes, you can still get it in time for Valentine's Day.

eGifter Use this option at your own risk, and ideally in conjunction with another, more romantic gift. But if you're not exactly sure what to buy, or you want to give your partner the flexibility of choosing their own gift, give a gift card. The best part is you can give a gift card for nearly any retail store on the planet using eGifter, and the card arrives more or less instantly via email. It's a gift you can actually wait until the morning of the big day to purchase.

