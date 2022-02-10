Tesla recall for Boombox function Everything Samsung just announced Jurassic World Dominion trailer Top-searched jobs on Google Super Bowl commercials Obi-Wan Kenobi series
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Physical and digital options for everyone

Here's your one-stop gift guide to thoughtful presents that your special someone will love -- and can still arrive by the big day.

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, so if you're still trying to pin down the perfect gift for that special someone, it's high past time to kick it into high gear. Some classic gifts like roses and chocolates are already selling out at major retailers, and others won't arrive in time for the big day. But don't fret if you've waited until the last minute, CNET has got your back. We've put together a list of options that you can still get your hands on in time to put a red ribbon on top before Feb. 14, including plenty of "virtual" gifts so you don't have to worry about shipping times or delay headaches at all. 

If you're here, it's probably because you're looking for some unique gift ideas that stand out from the usual flowers-and-chocolates schtick. We've put together a list of some outside-the-box options that balance thoughtfulness, budget and availability, and will still  arrive in time, of course. We'll keep updating this page leading up to Valentine's Day with the best physical and digital gifts that are still available. 

Last Minute Physical Valentine's Day Gifts

You might be cutting it a little close, but there's still a little time left for you to order something and get it delivered to your doorstep in time for Valentine's day. Shipping times will ultimately depend on your exact location, but several retailers also offer in-store pick up, so you can order it now before it's gone, and pick it up while you're on your way home from work.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

Capture every moment
Sarah Tew/CNET

Create memories with the perfect gift for the important person in your life. The Instax Mini is easy to use. Just insert film, aim and shoot, and the camera will print out your picture already developed and ready to display.

$60 at Target

Tea for Two: Tea Date Experience

A cozy night in
Sips by

This Tea for Two date kit is great for a cozy evening in, or a nightcap after a night on the town. It comes with your choice of caffeinated or non-caffeinated tea, two set of glass heart tea mugs and a pair of gold heart-shaped tea infusers.

$60 at Sips by

Gamer Couples Keychain

For the gamers
Ambregrissun

If you're partner is "a-dork-able," these matching matching stainless steel keychains make a great gift for Valentine's. This set comes with two matching pieces that can split apart and snap together, and is available in black or silver. Plus, it already comes in a stylish jewelry box.

$14 at Amazon

More great physical gift ideas:

Last Minute Digital Valentines Day Gifts

If the idea of navigating shipping options and deadlines sounds like more work than it's worth, don't worry, you've still got plenty of options for a Valentine's Day gift. Virtual gifts like a subscription box or virtual experience not only make unique and thoughtful gift ideas, there's no deadline on ordering them either. You can see some of our favorite digital Valentine's day gift ideas below:

The Chef & The Dish Virtual Cooking Class

If you can't handle the heat...
The Chef and the Dish

If your partner is a bit of a gourmand, a virtual cooking class makes a great (and thoughtful) gift idea. The Chef & The Dish offers a great selection of private cooking classes taught by expert chefs from around the globe, and covering delectable dishes like risotto and ceviche. You can either sign them up for a class yourself, or buy a gift card so they can pick themselves. 

See at The Chef & The Dish

The Bouq Flower Subscription

Freshly-cut romance delivered every month
The Bouqs

Any schmuck can pick up a bouquet of flowers on one day out of the year. Set yourself apart from the rest by signing your partner up to receive a curated bouquet from The Bouqs every month (or every week if you're really dedicated). Bouquets come in standard, deluxe and grand sizes, and allow you can even add a signature vase to be included in your first delivery to mark the occasion.  

See at The Bouqs

Nintendo Switch Online Subscription (12 Months)
Nintendo

If you're partner is serious about their gaming, a year subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is sure to make their Valentine's Day. A membership not only allows you to compete with players from around the world, but also gives you instant access to 100s of classic NES titles.

$35 at Best Buy

More great digital gift ideas:

