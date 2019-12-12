Best last-minute gifts for 2019: Gift cards, Netflix, Disney Plus and more

Logan Moy/CNET

Holiday Survival Guide 2019

Gift cards and online subscription services are two of the best and quickest last-minute gifts you can get. They're simple to buy -- many are available on Amazon -- highly flexible and can accommodate a wide range of budgets.

Whether you're looking to give a highly practical gift, like groceries, or something more entertaining, like a subscription to Netflix, Disney Plus or Spotify, it can all be done nearly instantly and from the comfort of your home. And you can still give most of these in person -- with a plastic or printed card -- as well as by email or, in some cases, text message. Here are a handful of great gift cards and subscription services for everyone on your holiday list.

This is the most versatile gift card of them all: Amazon sells just about everything anyone might need. They're available in denominations between $1 and $2,000, and they come in nearly every conceivable configuration i.e. physical, printable and digital -- deliverable in person or sent via email, text message or US mail.

Zhang Peng Apple gift cards are available in denominations from $25 to $200 and can be redeemed online or in Apple stores for hardware devices, software purchases and services including iTunes.

Fandango/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CBS Interactive Take 'em to the movies with a Fandango gift card that can be redeemed (online only, not in the theater) for tickets or to rent or purchase movies streamed to the device of their choosing.

Angela Lang/CNET Netflix's HD streaming plan costs $12.99 per month. So, a $50 gift card would cover a subscription for more than three months.

Sephora Sephora gift cards can be used to buy cosmetics, perfumes and skincare products. Available in denominations from $25 to $250.

Angela Lang/CNET Spotify's physical gift cards are available in denominations of $30 or $60, and there's also a $99 Spotify Premium gift card that can be redeemed for one full year of the company's ad-free, unlimited tier of service. (Note that you can't use these gift cards for Spotify's student plan, which costs $5 per month and includes access to Hulu and Showtime.)

Starbucks Simple and effective: Use a Starbucks gift card to procure beans, snacks and baked goods or cups of coffee. Available as a physical card or email, dollar options range from $25 to $100.

John Falcone/CNET Give the gift of transportation. The company offers both digital and physical cards in denominations from $10 to $500, and you can give the gift of a ride or food delivery (through the Uber Eats service).

Walgreens Available in $25, $50 and $100 denominations, Walgreens gift cards can be used to buy a whole bunch of things -- including meds, bathroom supplies, cosmetics, food and drinks. Big caveat: These gift cards can't be used at Walgreens Home Medical Centers or at Walgreens.com, however, and promo coupons or codes can not be applied to gift card purchases.