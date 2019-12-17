Best last-minute gifts for 2019: Gift cards, Netflix, Disney Plus and more

Logan Moy/CNET

Holiday Survival Guide 2019

Gift cards and online subscription services are two of the best and quickest last-minute gifts you can get. They're simple to buy -- many are available on Amazon -- highly flexible and can accommodate a wide range of budgets.

Read more: Holiday gift guide 2019: CNET editors' top picks | Best gifts under $100 this holiday season | Best gifts for 12-year-old boys in 2019 | Best holiday gifts under $50 | Best gifts for teen boys in 2019

Whether you're looking to give a practical gift, like groceries, or something more entertaining, such as a subscription to Netflix, Disney Plus or Spotify, your last-minute shopping can all be done nearly instantly and from the comfort of your home. And you can still give most of these in person -- with a plastic or printed card -- as well as by email or, in some cases, text message. Here are a handful of last-minute gift ideas from subscription services to stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday list.

This is the most versatile gift card of them all: Amazon sells just about everything anyone might need. They're available at price point options between $1 and $2,000, and they come in nearly every conceivable configuration i.e. physical, printable and digital -- deliverable in person or sent via email, text message or US mail.

Read more: Best gifts for dad in 2019

Zhang Peng Apple gift cards make great last-minute gifts and are available in denominations from $25 to $200 and can be redeemed online or in an Apple store for hardware devices, software purchases and services including iTunes.

Fandango/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CBS Interactive Take 'em to the movies with a Fandango gift card that can be redeemed (online only, not in the theater) for tickets or to rent or purchase movies streamed to the device of their choosing.

Angela Lang/CNET Netflix's HD streaming plan costs $12.99 per month. So, a $50 gift card would cover a subscription for more than three months.

Sephora Sephora gift cards make the perfect gift for a friend or family member who loves beauty products. They can be used to buy cosmetics, perfumes and skincare products. Available in denominations from $25 to $250.

Angela Lang/CNET Spotify's physical gift cards are available in denominations of $30 or $60, and there's also a $99 Spotify Premium gift card that can be redeemed for one full year of the company's ad-free, unlimited tier of service. (Note that you can't use these gift cards for Spotify's student plan, which costs $5 per month and includes access to Hulu and Showtime.)

Starbucks Starbucks gift cards make simple and effective last-minute gifts: Use a Starbucks gift card to procure beans, snacks and baked goods or cups of coffee. Available as a physical card or email, dollar options range from $25 to $100.

Uber Give the gift of transportation. The company offers both digital and physical card options in denominations from $10 to $500, and you can give the gift of a ride or food delivery (through the Uber Eats service).

Walgreens Available in $25, $50 and $100 denominations, Walgreens gift cards can be used to buy a whole bunch of things -- including meds, bathroom supplies, cosmetics, wine, coffee and food. Big caveat: These last minute gifts can't be used at Walgreens Home Medical Centers or at Walgreens.com, however, and promo coupons or codes can not be applied to gift card purchases.