Best laptops for high school students in 2020 that are in stock

Whether your high schooler is 100% back in a school building, full-on remote learning or doing a hybrid of the two, a good laptop is going to be essential for getting through the year. This list is all about laptops that provide reliable, everyday performance and long battery life but in sizes that can fit into an average backpack and at prices around or below $1,000.

With more people working and learning from home though, the increased need for inexpensive laptops means models frequently come in and out of stock at retailers. The greater demand also means third-party sellers are listing laptops for a little or a lot more than their regular price. For example, one of my favorite Chromebooks at the moment is the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, which is listed for $439 on Amazon -- well over its $300 regular price.

When shopping, my recommendation is to buy directly from the manufacturer or from a familiar, trusted retailer for the best prices and return or exchange policies. If you're shopping on sites like Amazon or Walmart with third-party sellers, check to see if the laptop is being shipped and sold by the site. For more specific shopping help, you'll want to check out our buying advice on getting the best cheap laptops.

It's worth noting, too, that if your child's school uses Google Classroom, it does not mean you need a Chromebook. (Here are the differences between a laptop and a Chromebook.) Also, since you're working from home, you may want to add on some peripherals like a wireless mouse or keyboard as well as an inexpensive external monitor so you're more comfortable and have a larger display to see your work.

Josh Goldman/CNET The IdeaPad Flex 5 14 is a 14-inch two-in-one laptop, letting you use it as a regular laptop as well as a tablet or tented for presentations. It also works well with the display in stand mode with the keyboard facing down on a desk or table so you can attach a keyboard and mouse to give you more of a desktop experience. It's available with either Intel's or AMD's latest processors for $560 and $600, respectively. If you can afford the extra cost, the AMD is the better deal. Either way, you're getting a well-built machine for the money that should last your student several years.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The newest Apple MacBook Air hits all the right notes: It's back to the old $999 starting price, and it has Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which most people prefer to the previous model's butterfly design. The major drawback: The base model of this Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display features a Core i3 processor, and stepping up to the Core i5 costs an extra $100. Still, the brand new Apple MacBook Air and older models are frequently on sale. At the moment, the 2020 MacBook Air is available for around $950, which is a decent deal. That noted, the 2019 base configuration -- which comes with an older but more powerful Core i5 processor -- is still a great laptop worth a look, especially when it's discounted to less than $900.

Samsung This is a pretty straightforward 15-inch Chromebook equipped with a Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage (plus an extra 32GB via an SD card). There are less expensive versions at the same link starting at $390, but they're all 11.6-inch models, so unless it's for a small kid or small space or you plan to connect to a display, I'd think twice about those.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Acer Aspire 5 is one of my favorite budget-friendly laptops for students or just general home use. The 15.6-inch display means you have more space to work. It's slim and light for its size and is available with a fine assortment of ports. Performance and battery life are strong for the money, too. Like the IdeaPad Flex 5, this one is available with your choice of AMD or Intel processors.