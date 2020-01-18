Best laptops, desktops and tablets for designers and creatives in 2020

Are you baffled by the multitude of laptop, desktop and tablet options being hurled at you as a generic "creative" or "creator?" Marketing materials rarely distinguish among the widely varying needs for different pursuits. Photo editing? You need a laptop or tablet with a powerful CPU, color-accurate high-resolution screen and can settle for a midrange graphics processor. For sketching, painting and illustration you want the same, but with a little more oomph in your GPU and likely good stylus support. And for video editing and 3D rendering, you'll want to pull the stops out for everything you can afford. With these criteria and more in mind, I've culled recommendations for the best laptop for designers and creatives from products we've tested that stand out for performance, design and features appropriate to specific types of tasks.

OLED and photo editing

I've finally had a chance to check out some quality OLED laptop displays, and they're as color-accurate as they're reputed to be -- as long as you calibrate them yourself. For instance, even the most broadly calibrated model -- the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XA, which came with profiles for several white points may still require some tweaking. They all still have weak areas -- they're not as accurate at the supersaturated areas of the gamut, which may affect you if you do game design or CGI work -- but they're still quite something to look at.

I'm not a huge fan of OLED for photo editing, however, though a lot of people I've spoken with are fine with it. There just doesn't seem to be any tonal range in the shadow areas below 30% gray (even if you calibrate it properly), and between black and about 30% gray, the native white is completely different than in the rest of the tonal range. Trying to bring up shadow areas visually is painful. Also, since all the rules of thumb about calibrating for photography are based on monitors with completely different characteristics, such as smaller color spaces, dissimilar tonal response curves and even different math, you're really on the bleeding edge when trying to match for print or sRGB.

RTX inside

Then there's Nvidia's "Nvidia RTX Studio" program. The initiative is a partnership with laptop retailers to ensure that logo'd systems meet a certain minimum level of specifications for creative work: A GeForce or Quadro RTX GPU, Core i7 H series CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 1080p screen. That's a pretty low bar though, and interestingly, systems listed by Nvidia as part of the program don't necessarily bear the logo sticker -- it's just in the marketing. (As it is for the Gigabyte.) At the same time, however, Nvidia delivered drivers which finally opened up true 30-bit color in Photoshop and other Adobe apps to GeForce cards. Woo hoo!

Other developments to take into consideration include:

There are so many variations of the performance mix individuals need for power-hungry applications, so it's not only hard to limit suggestions to a handful of certain specs, like resolution, storage and performance, it's even harder to recommend specific configurations for each. (And note that I've got no budget picks here, but will probably add them in a future update.)

So here are a few rules of thumb that should help you make your choice:

Check your software requirements. Some applications require workstation-class components, such as Nvidia Quadro chips rather than GeForce, to access some advanced features. For example, Adobe Photoshop doesn't support 10-bit color without one (you may think you've switched it on but it's not operational). Unfortunately, that also increases the price.

Some applications require workstation-class components, such as Nvidia Quadro chips rather than GeForce, to access some advanced features. For example, Adobe Photoshop doesn't support 10-bit color without one (you may think you've switched it on but it's not operational). Unfortunately, that also increases the price. Base the specs on the application you spend the most time in. If your budget demands that you make performance trade-offs, you need to know what to throw more money at. Since every application is different, you can't generalize to the level of "video-editing uses CPU cores more than GPU acceleration," though a big, fast SSD is probably a good idea.

If your budget demands that you make performance trade-offs, you need to know what to throw more money at. Since every application is different, you can't generalize to the level of "video-editing uses CPU cores more than GPU acceleration," though a big, fast SSD is probably a good idea. For desktops, think about going boutique. If you're not a victim of corporate purchasing standards, getting a custom-built system with longer battery life may be the way to go, though expect to pay a premium. Companies like Falcon Northwest, Origin PC, Digital Storm and Maingear, for instance, are known for their gaming desktops but they build workstations as well. They also offer processors and graphics cards you generally can't find from more mass-market manufacturers, such as an 18-core Core i9, 32-core AMD Threadripper or Nvidia Titan RTX. Plus, they'll overclock those parts for you. Some also personalize the cases with custom artwork which should appeal to your artistic sensibility, help you decide what components you'll need for the software you run and provide more personalized tech support.

If you're not a victim of corporate purchasing standards, getting a custom-built system with longer battery life may be the way to go, though expect to pay a premium. Companies like Falcon Northwest, Origin PC, Digital Storm and Maingear, for instance, are known for their gaming desktops but they build workstations as well. They also offer processors and graphics cards you generally can't find from more mass-market manufacturers, such as an 18-core Core i9, 32-core AMD Threadripper or Nvidia Titan RTX. Plus, they'll overclock those parts for you. Some also personalize the cases with custom artwork which should appeal to your artistic sensibility, help you decide what components you'll need for the software you run and provide more personalized tech support. If you do color-critical work, focus on buying a laptop with hardware calibration. A display that supports color profiles stored in hardware, like HP's Dreamcolor models, will allow for more consistent color when you use multiple calibrated monitors. They also tend to be better, as calibration requires a tighter color error level than usual. You usually need to step up to a mobile workstation for this type of capability; you can use hardware calibrators such as the X-Rite i1Display Pro to generate software profiles, but they're more difficult to work with when matching colors across multiple connected monitors. This is true for even the new gaming-systems-cooked-for-creatives such as Acer's Concept D line

Sarah Tew/CNET OLED displays have a combination of color gamut (100% P3) and contrast that IPS panels are struggling to match, but need calibration to keep your colors from chaos. The 15-inch Gigabyte is sleek and powerful -- it's got all the Nvidia Studio specs -- it just lacks the logo -- and you can download the more creative-application-focused Studio driver yourself. It has a color-profile switcher utility which is more convenient to use than Windows', and it's a well-designed laptop that performs solidly. Drawbacks: The battery life isn't great, though better than a lot of the gaming notebooks these laptops are based on, and the webcam is in a ridiculous spot. Read our Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED review.

Sarah Tew/CNET As long as you're OK with tablet apps rather than desktop applications and don't need the flexibility of a full operating system, the iPad Pro has the power and hours of battery life for a lot of the sketching, photo, graphics design and video-editing capabilities you need. It can also feed into desktop apps for the rest. It has a great Retina display for color work, and a fine-feeling pencil for sketching. Apple improved the design over earlier models as well, letting you wirelessly charge the Apple Pencil just by attaching it through a magnetic strip on the tablet for longer battery life. It also swapped the Lightning connector for a more flexible USB-C version. I wish the Pencil had an option for a softer nib, but it seems to be good enough for a lot of people. Apple recently announced that it was splitting the operating systems for the iPhone and iPad with the next version, scheduled for the fall; at that time the iPad Pro will get iPadOS, which introduces capabilities that will make it a lot more useful for creative work. These include a file system which will support the ability to connect to cameras (and thumb drives) for browsing and downloading and the ability to use the iPad as a second screen via Sidecar -- a screen with Apple Pencil support. Drawbacks: The Pencil 2 and keyboard add to the cost of what's already a fairly expensive proposition. The company's new iPad Air, which has similar chops to the original iPad Pro and supports the original Apple Pencil but is faster and starts at $499, may be an attractive -- and cheaper -- alternative. You may not be able to use some of the iPadOS features, though, because it has a Lightning, not a USB-C connector. Read iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET A big 17-inch screen with an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in a slim Max-Q design, this is a powerful system that weighs less than six pounds -- and since Nvidia hasn't released any mobile Quadro RTX chips yet, the gaming-oriented GeForce GPUs are your only option for portable cutting-edge graphics. Unless you settle for less power on the road and plug into an external GPU at the office. Asus' is one of the fastest of the Max-Q 17-inch models we've tested. If you don't need the GPU power as much as the CPU and screen size, you can drop to the RTX 2060 configuration and save some money. Drawbacks: It's expensive, heavier than some of the competition, and there's no Core i9 configuration option, which means you're gaining better real-time operational fluidity by sacrificing rendering speed. Because it's the consumer GPU, you may not be able to take advantage of some advanced features that are limited to workstation GPUs in 3D software and no 10-bit color in graphics applications. The battery life isn't great and the touchpad is in an odd position on the right side. Read Zephyrus S GX701 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Surface Pro 7 offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and runs full Windows 10, plus it supports the Microsoft Dial, which can substitute some functions when you don't have access to the keyboard for your shortcuts. There's also an option to use the sRGB color space instead of the default make-colors-pop setting. And it boasts more hours of battery performance than previous models. If you plan to use this graphic design laptop for painting rather than sketching, don't skimp on the processor when you buy. Go full Intel Core i7 to get the better CPU and more storage if you can afford it. Complex brushes, color mixing and textures can slow down your speed if you don't have enough processor power for your graphics design software. Configurations vary in pricing depending on memory and storage. Drawbacks: At 12.3 inches, it's portable but small, especially if you want to use the Dial. It can also get expensive, and you'll have to pay extra for the pen, Dial and keyboard. It's a bit low on ports, too -- if you need to present your work, you may need a dongle for HDMI, unless you're one of the few with a USB-C monitor. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

For art and design on the desktop Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Sarah Tew/CNET With the Surface Studio, you're paying for flexibility: the big, 28-inch broad-gamut touchscreen display that you can lay flat for different viewing angles and draw on with a pressure-sensitive stylus. The Microsoft Dial's an extra perk if you like a fourth input device when you work (in addition to mouse, keyboard and stylus). The system was updated in 2018 with discrete graphics, to a GeForce GTX graphics card, the 1070. Drawbacks: Pressure-sensitive stylus technology has evolved in the past couple years, and it still only offers last-generation Nvidia GPUs and relatively slow mobile CPUs. It's very expensive for that, especially given that this generation is an investment. Plus, Microsoft has intimated that it plans to release the display as a standalone in 2019, which means you could attach it to a more powerful system. Read Microsoft Surface Studio review.

Sarah Tew/CNET A convertible version of the also-excellent XPS 15, the two-in-one offers the same great display resolution but adds tablet flexibility you might want for drawing and sketching as well as the convenience of flipping the screen for presenting to clients. The 4K display is gorgeous but will quickly drain your battery. The Precision 5530 is the workstation equivalent, with the same excellent quality display options and design, but incorporating better security and more powerful options, including a Core i9 or Xeon CPU and up to 32GB RAM. The Radeon Vega WX GL graphics aren't very powerful, but they are workstation-class and it has a 4K, broad-gamut and color-accurate touchscreen display. Drawbacks: The 5530 doesn't support ECC memory. Read our Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (2018) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the only detachable mobile workstation that can be configured with a 4K UHD DreamColor, 4,096-level Wacom EMR pressure-sensitive display. A workstation Nvidia Quadro GPU means it can run certified applications. Plus, it doesn't skimp on connections. The only serious portability competitor the ZBook really has is the Wacom MobileStudio Pro, which is much heavier. So if you can "suffer" with a "paltry" 4,096 levels of sensitivity (compared with the Wacom's 8,192 levels) and slightly slower performance, the ZBook model is much better all around for portability. It has a great design, including a comfortable detachable keyboard that automatically reconnects via Bluetooth when you remove it. The matte display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB gamut and does so with excellent quality accuracy and built-in profiles. Plus, the chemically etched display adds a little more friction, making the stylus feel more precise and natural compared to the typical glossy surface. Drawbacks: You're limited to the one, single-button stylus so it's no good for many 3D professional graphic designers. If you can't compensate by reprogramming the QuicKeys on the sides of the tablet, this model might not work for you. Plus, it's relatively heavy, and while the battery life is good for its components, it won't get you through the day. As for color, the 8-bit+FRC (10-bit simulation) display only covers about 70% of the P3 gamut. Also people have complained about light leakage at the edges of the display. Read HP ZBook x2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The secondary display may only be about half an extra screen, but it's still really useful when you want to fit more video or photos on the main 15-inch monitor or work in a small space. The ZenBook Pro Duo's primary OLED touchscreen display provides excellent color accuracy for Adobe RGB and P3, plus it's got a high-powered i9-9980HK 8-core processor, making it a portable Lightroom powerhouse or speedy if you need to view 3D models for approval or annotation. Drawbacks: It's relatively heavy for its class at 5.5 pounds, and the high-end model we loved costs $3,000 -- don't expect blazing speed (though it should be respectable) from the less expensive Core i7, RTX 2060 configuration. Plus, the battery life isn't very good and the keyboard can be uncomfortable without the wrist rest. Read our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo review.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new products.