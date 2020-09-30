Best laptops and desktops to give as holiday gifts in 2020

By now everyone is probably equipped for working from home or remote learning, but it's also likely that some folks are pining for an upgrade from whatever system they've been slogging on to get by. Make someone's everyday life -- and gaming evenings -- a little better with an upgrade from their slow or clunky old faithful. We've got holiday gift recommendations of laptops and desktops from brands like Dell, Apple, Acer, HP, Lenovo and more that are bound to brighten someone's 2021.

Here are our initial picks, starting at the less onerous end of the price scale. We'll be back regularly with updated recommendations, so check back. If you can't wait, you can check out all of CNET's laptop reviews and pick your own.

Josh Goldman / CNET A remarkable deal for simple tasks like email, word processing and much more, thanks to the new AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors. This budget laptop has a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader and a USB Type-C port, too. It's also incredibly light -- less than 3 pounds -- for a laptop that can be found for less than $700. We're also fans of the Acer Aspire 5, which has a larger 15.6-inch display. It's available in a variety of configurations starting as low as $400, but can go up to $830 if you want entry-level discrete graphics for basic gaming and content creation. Read our Acer Swift 3 (14-inch, 2020) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's G-series gaming laptops are cheaper than those from its Alienware division, but still capable of playing the latest AAA titles. There are three separate models -- the G3, G5 and G7 -- available in 15- and 17-inch sizes. The midrange G5 15 hits the mark with an excellent price-to-performance ratio, build quality and design. The newest versions start at $910, including a special-edition model with AMD's impressive Ryzen 5 4600H processor.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E HP outdid itself on its latest ultraportable premium two-in-one. At first glance it might seem like little more than a processor update -- it's running on a great 10th-gen Intel CPU -- the latest x360 is significantly smaller than its predecessor without sacrificing usability. New features like an instant mic mute button join other privacy and security features like an IR camera and fingerprint reader and switch to disable its webcam. Plus, it's available with 4G LTE wireless so you can get your work done wherever and whenever you want. Read our HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This is our go-to recommendation for those in search of a MacOS laptop for everyday basic use. The MacBook Air was updated for 2020 with new processors and, most importantly, a new keyboard. Apple also dropped the entry price back down to $1,000 making its most affordable laptop more affordable. Still, it's not exactly a bargain and you can get a lot more computer for your money if you go with Windows. Regardless, the Air remains one of the best laptops available for battery life, performance and design. Read our Apple MacBook Air 2020 review.