Best laptop deals: Save on Dell XPS, HP Envy, Lenovo ThinkPad, MSI Prestige and more

New year, new laptop? There are plenty of good deals to be had right now, whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or gaming laptop upgrade. We've rounded up deep discounts from nearly every major retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, plus direct-from-vendors deals from Dell and Lenovo.

For my money, the best deal going is the MSI Prestige 14, which boasts Intel's new Evo platform and a gorgeous, all-aluminum enclosure. Best Buy is offering a hefty $250 discount on it to bring the price to a very reasonable $950. You'd be hard-pressed to find that much power and style in another sub-$1,000 laptop.

Be sure to check back, because we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, then you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the display from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a whopping $300 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell G5 15 earned our Editors' Choice Award for budget gaming laptops at the end of last year. It offers outstanding performance for the money, and it doesn't have terrible battery life like most gaming laptops. This discounted model features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The 15.6-inch display has a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate but is rated for only 250 nits of brightness. This budget gamer should let you play Fortnite and other less demanding titles at 1080p with some quality settings enabled. Read our Dell G5 15 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can save a bundle on the best overall Windows two-in-one tablet. This Surface Pro 7 model is $430 off and runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 12.3-inch touchscreen has a crisp 2,736x1,824-pixel resolution. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET HP's premium thin-and-light, two-in-one convertible laptop is heavy on style and light on weight. It boasts an all-metal design and razor-thin bezels for a compact chassis even on this larger, 15-inch model. You can save $100 on this configuration, which features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch touchscreen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform, which includes an 11th-gen Core i7 processor and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. You can save a considerable $250 on this 14-inch model that also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You're getting modern components and tons of style for less than $1,000.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a sleek, all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This 14-inch two-in-one laptop weighs less than 3 pounds.

Lenovo You can save more than $1,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKJAN. It has a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march toward laptop perfection. This model features the new 13.4-inch display with a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

