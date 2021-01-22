Best laptop deals: Save on budget Gateway laptops, Dell and Lenovo 2-in-1s and more

New year, new laptop? There are plenty of good deals to be had right now, whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or gaming laptop upgrade. We've rounded up deep discounts from nearly every major retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, plus direct-from-vendors deals from Dell and Lenovo.
For my money, the best deal going is the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 two-in-one. It can pull double duty as a laptop and tablet, and is an affordable entry into the Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life. Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on Dell's premium 13-inch convertible to bring its price to a very reasonable $800.
If you're of a certain age, then you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.
Take the above model, expand the display from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a whopping $300 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.
Dell's midrange 14-inch two-in-one convertible laptop features a chassis with a mix of aluminum and plastic and a display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. You can save $255 on this model that features a 14-inch, full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) touch display powered by an 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 two-in-one convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 that feature metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch Intel Evo model supplies a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory.
Lenovo's new midrange two-in-one convertible laptop is based on 11th-gen Intel Core processors and boasts the Intel Evo badge. This model features a roomy, 15.6-inch full HD touch display powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.
This 13.3-inch, two-in-one laptop features a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touch display, and the trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.
Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a sleek, all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touch display features a 4K resolution.
You can save more than $1,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKJAN. It has a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness.
With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march toward laptop perfection. This model features the new 13.4-inch display with a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.
