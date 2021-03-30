Best laptop deals: Save $400 on a Dell XPS 13 or Asus ZenBook Duo and more

Deal Savings Price























If your laptop is starting to show its age, why not start spring with a fresh model? Whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop, you'll find a wide range on sale. We've rounded up the best laptop deals right now from Amazon, Newegg and Walmart, along with a couple decent discounts direct from Dell.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out the new MSI Prestige 14, a sleek and modern 14-inch laptop with the latest Intel silicon and a ton of storage -- it's on sale at Best Buy for only $900. That's the best current deal to my eyes, but I also like the $430 discount on Lenovo's premium two-in-one convertible, the Yoga 9i. And for something completely different, the dual-screen Asus ZenBook Duo discounted by $400.

Check out these deals and others if you're due for a laptop upgrade. And be sure to check back; we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $330 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform that includes an 11th-gen Core i7 processor and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. You can save a considerable $300 on this 14-inch model, which also features 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. You're getting modern components and tons of style for less than $1,000.

Sarah Tew/CNET Microsoft's MacBook clone is thin and light with a fantastic touchpad-and-keyboard combo and offers a notable power boost over 2018's Surface Laptop 2. At 2,496x1,664 pixels, the 13.5-inch touchscreen gives you a resolution above the usual Full HD. This Surface Laptop 3 model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD. The biggest downside CNET found was relatively short battery life, but that's less of an issue when you aren't taking it anywhere. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET A dual-screen laptop isn't going to be the lightest laptop around, and powering two displays doesn't do its battery life any favors, but having a second, half-height display certainly adds some breathing room to your workspace. Plus, the OLED primary display offers a wide color gamut, making the Asus ZenBook Duo a great fit for photo editing. We reviewed the 15-inch ZenBook Duo and found that having multiple monitors made working and playing much more pleasant. It felt like moving from a tiny apartment to a house, because you're not constantly juggling windows, and you can put boring meetings to the side while you keep working on more interesting stuff. This 14-inch model features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 review.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 laptop boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 that feature metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This sale model features a 14.5-inch, 2,560-by-1,600-pixel display powered by a 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's XPS 13 model is still a powerhouse. You miss out on the slightly larger 13.4-inch display and 11th-gen Intel processors of the latest version of this long-time favorite, but you can save $350 on this earlier model, which features a 13.3-inch, full HD display powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop is only a hair over a half an inch thick and weighs 5.4 pounds. It features Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Like the two-in-one Galaxy Flex, its trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 13.3-inch, two-in-one laptop has a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED screen with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touchscreen, and the trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can also save $400 on the larger, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3. This AMD-based model features a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 15-inch display features the same 2,496x1,664-pixel resolution as its smaller, 13.5-inch cousin. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch) review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a sleek, all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen gives you full HD resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Dan Ackerman/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body than last year's model, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march toward laptop perfection. It features the new 13.4-inch touch display with a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. This Intel Evo model comes loaded with a 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, an ample 32GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD.

Lenovo's midrange two-in-one convertible laptop is based on 11th-gen Intel Core processors and boasts the Intel Evo badge. This discounted model features a 14.1-inch full HD touchscreen powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Lori Grunin Samsung's budget version of its Galaxy Book Flex two-in-one. The Flex Alpha lacks a Thunderbolt 3 port, doesn't include a pen for the touchscreen and features a smaller battery than the flagship Flex. You still get Samsung's 400-nit QLED screen, powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD in this sale model.

