Best laptop deals: Save $350 on a Dell XPS 13, $450 on a LG Gram 17 and more

Why not celebrate George Washington's birthday with a new laptop? There are plenty of good deals for Presidents Day, whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop. We've rounded up deep discounts from nearly every major retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, plus deals direct from manufacturers Dell and Lenovo.

For my money, the best deal going is the Dell XPS 13 direct from Dell. It lacks the latest Intel silicon and the company's Evo platform, but it serves up ample memory and solid-state storage capacity inside the stellar XPS 13 chassis for a very reasonable $900.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out two premium two-in-one convertibles in the Dell Inspiron 5000 and Lenovo Yoga 9i. Both are deeply discounted and boast Intel's latest 11th-gen Core processors.

Be sure to check back, because we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $320 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Sarah Tew Dell's midrange 14-inch two-in-one convertible laptop features a chassis with a mix of aluminum and plastic and a display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. You can save $150 on this new Intel Evo model that features a 14-inch, full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) touchscreen powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 two-in-one convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which has a metal lid and keyboard deck but a flimsy plastic bottom panel. You can save $250 on this 14.1-inch model, which supplies an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. This ThinkPad T14 model has a 14-inch screen powered by a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels, but is rated for only 250 nits of brightness, though that should suffice for all but the most sun-drenched offices. You can get it for less than $1,000 with code THINKDEAL.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's XPS 13 model is still a powerhouse. You miss out on the slightly larger 13.4-inch display and 11th-gen Intel processors of the latest version of this long-time favorite, but you can save $250 on this 2019 model, which features a 13.3-inch, full HD display powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET A dual-screen laptop isn't going to be the lightest laptop around, and powering two displays doesn't do its battery life any favors, but having a second, half-height display certainly adds some breathing room to your workspace. Plus, the OLED primary display offers a wide color gamut, making the Asus ZenBook Duo a great fit for photo editing. We reviewed the 15-inch ZenBook Duo and found that having multiple monitors made working and playing much more pleasant. It felt like moving from a tiny apartment to a house, because you're not constantly juggling windows, and you can put boring meetings to the side while you keep working on more interesting stuff. This 14-inch model features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop is only a hair over a half an inch thick and weighs a little more than four pounds. It features Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Like the two-in-one Galaxy Flex, its trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 13.3-inch, two-in-one laptop has a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED screen with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touchscreen, and the trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a sleek, all-metal chassis. This discounted model with code PRESDAYSALE features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a huge 1TB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen gives you full HD resolution, is rated for 400 nits of brightness and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Most 17-inch laptops are gaming monsters. The LG Gram 17 is neither a gaming laptop nor a monster. It lacks dedicated graphics to drive 3D games but is only 0.7 inch thick and weighs less than three pounds, making this 17.3-inch desktop replacement roughly the same weight as your typical 13.3-inch ultraportable. The roomy, 2K (2,560x1,600-pixel) display is powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics. You also get a capacious 1TB SSD for storage.

