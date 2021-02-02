Best laptop deals: Save $320 on a Dell Inspiron 2-in-1, $400 on a Lenovo Yoga 9i and more

Deal Savings Price













Show more (4 items)

If you are starting to doubt whether your current laptop will let you ride out the rest of your quarantine, then it might be time to plunk down for an upgrade. There are plenty of good deals to be had right now, whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop. We've rounded up deep discounts from nearly every major retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, plus direct-from-vendors deals from Dell and Lenovo.

For my money, the best deal going is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, the company's flagship business laptop. It usually costs premium money, but its price is currently slashed by an astonishing $1,700, bringing it down to a very reasonable $999. It lacks the latest Intel silicon and the company's Evo platform, but it serves up ample memory and solid-state storage capacity inside the solidly rugged yet incredibly thin X1 Carbon chassis.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, then check out two premium two-in-one convertibles in the Dell Inspiron 7000 and Lenovo Yoga 9i. Both are deeply discounted and boast Intel's latest 11th-gen Core processors.

Be sure to check back, because we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, then you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the display from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $300 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Sarah Tew Dell's midrange 14-inch two-in-one convertible laptop features a chassis with a mix of aluminum and plastic and a display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. You can save $350 on this model that features a 14-inch, full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) touch display powered by an 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 two-in-one convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 that feature metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. You can save $200 on this 14.1-inch Intel Evo model that supplies an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD and 32GB of fast Optane memory.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 13.3-inch, two-in-one laptop features a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touch display, and the trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Lenovo You can save a whopping $1,700 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKPRESEARLY. It has a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness. This model has been hovering around the $1,500 mark for the past month and has been slashed to less than $1,000 leading up to Presidents Day weekend, making it a great time to buy this venerable business laptop.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop is only a hair over a half an inch thick and weighs a little more than 4 pounds. It features Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Like the two-in-one Galaxy Flex, its trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a sleek, all-metal chassis. This discounted model with code PRESDAYSP features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a huge 1TB SSD. The 14-inch touch display features a full HD resolution, is rated for 400 nits of brightness and come be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march toward laptop perfection. This model features the new 13.4-inch display with a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution powered by an 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

Read more: Best VPN service for 2021

Originally published last season. Updated to add new deals and remove expired ones.