Best laptop deals: Save $150 on a new M1 MacBook, $200 on MSI Prestige 14 and more

Deal Savings Price













Show more (4 items)

Prime Day has come and gone, but there are some great laptop deals available if you missed Amazon's two-day summer sale. Whether you're in search of a user-friendly laptop for remote-learning or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is the perfect opportunity to find an affordable device that suits your needs.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are only available online. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB SSD for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The green and black models are sold out, but you can get it at a steep discount in either blue or pink.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $350 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. The discount applies to all four color choices.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Newegg This Acer Aspire 5 model features a 15.6-inch, full HD display powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. At its discounted price, it provides ample bang for the buck with a modern and powerful Intel CPU along with ample memory and solid-state storage capacity.

Josh Goldman/CNET Plenty of memory and solid-state storage power this 15-inch Lenovo laptop. It's based on a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, which is a generation behind Intel's current crop of chips but should provide enough muscle for general Windows use, especially when paired with 16GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features full HD resolution and touch support.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. This Prestige 14 sale model delivers modern components, tons of style for even less than it was priced for Prime Day; the discount has now doubled to $200.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The step-up MacBook Air model has a list price of $1,249 and delivers the M1 processor with a slight difference from the baseline model -- it has an eight-core GPU. More significantly, it doubles the storage capacity with a 512GB SSD. With a $49 coupon applied at checkout in addition to the $100 discount, you can get this model for a whopping $149 off -- the same price break offered for Prime Day. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's new M1 processor, which is an eight-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The step-up model with a 512GB SSD is currently $150 off at Amazon -- $50 less than the Prime Day discount.

Josh Goldman/CNET Co-engineered by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo two-in-one boasts a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It includes Samsung's S Pen for drawing and jotting down notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with Galaxy phones. Read our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review.

Read more: Best VPN service for 2021