Best laptop deals right now: Save $300 on a Lenovo Yoga C740, $500 on Dell XPS 13 and more

Is your current laptop struggling to keep up with the work and entertainment demands placed upon it? If you're ready for an upgrade, you'll find a wide range of laptops on sale right now -- whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop. We've rounded up the best laptop deals right now from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, along with a few decent discounts direct from Dell.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out the MSI Prestige 14 on sale at Best Buy. It's an all-aluminum MacBook clone with the latest Intel silicon and a huge solid-state drive. There's also a well-rounded Acer Aspire 5 model on sale at Newegg that boasts the latest from Intel (it misses out on the Intel Evo label because it's not an ultraportable). You can save $300 on a Lenovo Yoga C740 or a hefty $500 on a powerful Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Check out these deals and others if you're due for a laptop upgrade. And be sure to check back -- we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB SSD for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $330 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Amazon This discounted 14-inch laptop from HP makes the list because it provides a modern, 11th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU and an ample 512GB of solid-state storage. The drawback is the resolution of the 14-inch display; it falls short of full HD with only a 1,3660x720-pixel resolution. Still, that resolution should be crisp enough for the size of the display with general Windows use. You'll also need to upgrade to the full version of Windows 10 on your own if the preloaded S Mode feels too confining. It's free to make the switch, but it's an extra step and you can't return to S Mode after the move.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer is $50 off at Newegg and supplies double the storage capacity usually found at this price, with a 512GB SSD rather than the more typical 256GB on offer. It also features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display checks the box for full HD resolution.

Dell This 14-inch laptop from Dell is another low-cost option with a roomy 512GB SSD. It also boasts the latest Intel silicon with an 11th-gen Core i5 processor and ample 12GB of RAM. The 14-inch display features full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Acer Aspire 5 model features a 15.6-inch, full HD display powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. At its discounted price, it provides ample bang for the buck with a modern and powerful Intel CPU along with ample memory and solid-state storage capacity.

Josh Goldman/CNET It's a generation behind the Yoga 7i two-in-one and not quite as thin and lightweight as its high-end siblings, the Yoga C940 and Yoga 9i, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940 or 9i, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. You can save $300 on this well-rounded 15.6-inch model that features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 review.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform that includes an 11th-gen Core i7 processor and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. You can save $120 on this 14-inch model, which also features 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. You're getting modern components and tons of style for just over $1,000.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march towards laptop perfection. This heavily discounted two-in-one convertible lacks the latest Intel silicon but should still be plenty powerful with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.4-inch touch display boasts a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

