Best laptop deals right now: Save $200 on HP Spectre x360, $700 on Dell XPS 13 and more

Is your current laptop struggling to keep up with the work and entertainment demands placed upon it? If you're ready for an upgrade, you'll find a wide range of laptops on sale right now -- whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop. We've rounded up the best laptop deals right now from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, along with a few decent discounts direct from Dell.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out the HP Spectre x360 at Best Buy. Not only does it offer the latest Intel silicon but is also supplies an OLED display with a 4K resolution. Dell also has a great deal on a two-in-one convertible based on the Intel Evo platform; an Inspiron 14 7000 is discounted by $320. There's also an HP 15 Laptop on Amazon right now that offers the latest from Intel for only $600 (it misses out on the Intel Evo label because it's not an ultraportable). You can also save a bundle -- a hefty $700 -- on a well appointed Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Check out these deals and others if you're due for a laptop upgrade. And be sure to check back -- we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $330 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer supplies double the storage capacity usually found at this price, with a 512GB SSD rather than the more typical 256GB on offer. It also features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display also checks the box for full HD resolution.

HP This slightly discounted 15-inch laptop from HP makes the list because it provides a modern Intel CPU and a full HD display for a reasonable sum. The 15.6-inch screen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and the machine is powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM. A 256GB SSD provides a moderate amount of storage.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 laptop boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 that features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This sale model features a 14.5-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel display powered by a 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Lenovo's budget Yoga two-in-one convertible features a unique mix of plastic, aluminum and fabric. The bottom panel is made of plastic, but the top is aluminum with a fabric cover for an upscale look. Inside, it features an AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU, an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution.

Josh Goldman/CNET The highlight of this two-in-one convertible is not its ability to move between laptop and tablet modes but its OLED screen, which should exhibit deep blacks for stellar contrast. It also boasts a 4K (3,840x2,160-pixel) resolution so it should also be incredibly crisp. The system is built on the Intel Evo platform with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march towards laptop perfection. This heavily discounted convertible two-in-one model lacks the latest Intel silicon but should still be plenty powerful with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 13.4-inch display boasts a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

