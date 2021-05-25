Best laptop deals right now: Save $200 on a Lenovo IdeaPad, $500 on Dell XPS 13 and more

Deal Savings Price











Is your current laptop struggling to keep up with the work and entertainment demands placed upon it? If you're ready for an upgrade, you'll find a wide range of laptops on sale right now -- whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop. We've rounded up the best laptop deals right now from Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, along with a few decent discounts direct from Dell.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out the MSI Prestige 14 on sale at Best Buy. It's an all-aluminum MacBook clone with the latest Intel silicon and a huge SSD. Dell also has a great deal on a two-in-one convertible Inspiron that offers the latest from Intel for $780 (it misses out on the Intel Evo label because it's not an ultraportable). Newegg has an Acer Aspire 5 model that delivers tons of value at its sale price of $529, and you can save $200 on a well-rounded Lenovo IdeaPad S340 at Best Buy. You can also save a bundle -- a hefty $500 -- on a powerful Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Check out these deals and others if you're due for a laptop upgrade. And be sure to check back -- we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $330 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer is $70 of at Newegg and supplies double the storage capacity usually found at this price, with a 512GB SSD rather than the more typical 256GB on offer. It also features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display also checks the box for full HD resolution.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch FHD touch display powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U PCU and 12GB of RAM. It also supplies a 512GB SSD, which offers double the storage commonly found at this price.

Dell The stars of this 14-inch two-in-one convertible are the modern Intel CPU and ample RAM. It boasts an 11th-gen Core i7 processor and 12GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touch display features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform that includes an 11th-gen Core i7 processor and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. You can save $120 on this 14-inch model, which also features 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. You're getting modern components and tons of style for just over $1,000.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 15.6-inch, two-in-one laptop has a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED screen with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touchscreen, and the trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march towards laptop perfection. This heavily discounted two-in-one convertible lacks the latest Intel silicon but should still be plenty powerful with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.4-inch touch display boasts a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

