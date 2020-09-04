Like so many holidays, Labor Day -- which celebrates the contributions and achievements of American workers -- has evolved into a sales event. And despite the weirdness of living through a pandemic, this year is no exception.

Many sales kicked off earlier this week, and many more have just arrived. Below, we've rounded up the cream of the deal crop, but check back throughout the weekend as we add more good stuff.

And while you're looking around for Labor Day deals, here are a few others definitely worth checking out:

Labor Day 2020 deals available right now

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not the best Sling deal we've seen, but it's still good if you want a cheap month of streaming goodness. Another option: Prepay for two months of Sling and get a free AirTV Mini streaming device -- an $80 value.

Segway This is the lowest price on record for Segway's foldable scooter, which can reach speeds of 15 mph and travel up to 15 miles on a charge. It weighs just under 28 pounds and incorporates both mechanical and electric braking systems.

LG When: Right now (through Sept. 7) The LG OLED CX TV has the hands-down best picture quality we've ever tested at CNET, and this 77-inch version of the TV is on sale for $3,750 at Best Buy. That's its best price ever and makes it competitive on price with much less expensive sets.

Amazon When: Right now The Doorbell 3 is the latest version of the Ring and has only been available since the start of summer. Under the hood it features dual 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi for better streaming video. Amazon is selling it for $50 off, but also throws in the $90 Amazon Echo Show 5 for free.

Fixd When: Right now The Fixd is a sensor that plugs into your car's onboard diagnostic port (OBD2, for short). The sensor sends detailed information to an app on your phone to let you know about the health and well-being of your car. Regularly $60, you can get it right now (while supplies last) for just $20. Fixd says the sensor works with both internal combustion and hybrid cars, and is able to diagnose about 7,000 error codes, which it tries to translate into plain English so you don't just know what component is failing, but how severe the problem is and what the implications of the issue are.

Polk When: Right now (though Sept. 7) Polk has reduced the price of its S2 ultraslim soundbar for Labor Day, now $50 off its list price. It's been cheaper -- the S2 was as low as $160 in the spring, but this is still a good deal. It connects to your TV with HDMI ARC so you can control everything with a single remote control. It features five full-range drivers and a wireless subwoofer, supports Bluetooth and specifically targets center-channel audio to make sure dialogue is clear and understandable.

Courant When: Right now (through Sept. 7) Wireless chargers are a dime a dozen (not literally, of course) but Courant makes chargers that elevate your desktop (again, not literally). Wrapped in a pebble-grain Italian leather and available in an assortment of colors, these are snazzy. Right now, everything on the site is 25% off, with the discount applied automatically at checkout, and monogramming is included for free. Browse the whole collection, or sample what Courant has to offer with these selections: Catch:1 single charger: $60 (25% off)

Catch:2 dual charger: $56 (25% off)

Catch:3 charger with accessory tray: $131 (25% off)

Tribit When: Right now (through Sept. 7) The Tribit QuietPlus 72 headphones are usually priced $70, but they're on sale for $45 during Labor Day when you apply the coupon on the product page and add promo code LBDQPLUS at checkout. These compact over-the-ear headphones charge via USB-C and deliver about 30 hours of runtime between charges. More importantly, these are noise-canceling headphones that Tribit says can block up to 32dB of ambient sound.

Eargo When: Right now (through Sept. 8) The Eargo Neo HiFi invisible in-ear hearing aids are available for $2,700 when you apply promo code LABORDAY20 at checkout. That's $250 off the list price. That's $2,700 for the pair of hearing aids and all the accessories. If you're thinking in earbud terms that might sound like a lot of money, but hearing aid wearers are used to substantially higher prices. In fact, it's not unusual to pay about this much for each individual earbud rather than the complete set. But despite the far more affordable price, the Neo HiFi aids are designed to deliver really high sound quality, with features such as wind noise reduction and feedback cancellation. They're also fully invisible in-ear buds, and rely on a "flexi palm design," which are little treelike spikes that position the buds in your ear.

BlazePod When: Right now (through Sept. 7) BlazePods is an at-home, pro-level training system. Using interactive, touch-sensitive pods, you can choose from among an enormous library of workouts and games to work on balance, coordination, core, flexibility, power, spatial awareness, speed, stamina and more. With kids schooling from home and adults working from home -- and gyms still closed in most locations -- this is a great solution for exercising in place. During this Labor Day sale, all kits are 20% off site-wide. Exception: Bundles aren't included in the sale.

Labor Day 2020 deals coming soon

These deals aren't live yet -- they're starting in just a few days. Be sure to note the date for each deal below.

Roborock When: Right now (through Sept. 7) Roborock's newest cordless stick vacuum is the H6, and it's $50 off for Labor Day week. This new vacuum generates a respectable 25,000 Pa of suction and can run for a maximum of about 90 minutes in eco-mode (or 10 minutes running full-bore in max mode). It features HEPA air filtration and weighs in at just 3 pounds.

Roborock When: Right now (through Sept. 7) Regularly priced at $270, the E4 is one of Roborock's most popular models, particularly among pet owners thanks to its robust 2,000 Pa of suction in carpet boost mode. The vacuum's large battery can run for about 200 minutes on a charge (over 2,000 square feet) and Roborock cites an oversized dustbin so you don't need to empty it as often. The Roborock E4 is about $50 off during the sale, selling for $219 when you apply promo code ROBOROCKE45 at checkout.

Roborock When: Sept. 4-7 Roborock's newest robot is a combination vacuum and mop, and it's $45 off for the holiday when you apply promo code ROBOS6MAXV at checkout. The S6 MaxV includes a pair of cameras and uses what it calls "ReactiveAI Obstacle Avoidance" to identify and avoid obstacles that it encounters on the floor, so it goes around toys, shoes and the inevitable puppy accident, rather than plowing through it and turning a small mess into a big disaster. It has a maximum suction of 2,500 Pa and uses lidar for accurate, optimized navigation and automatic room recognition. It's app and voice controllable, and the S6 MaxV can be programmed with up to 10 no-go zones, 10 no-mop zones and 10 invisible barriers on each level of your home.

NutriBullet When: Sept. 4-7 Save 20% on any NutriBullet product when you use promo code LABOR20 at checkout. NutriBullet has long been a favorite for fast blending and it receives consistently high ratings at both Amazon and Best Buy. This Labor Day sale includes all NutriBullet blenders, from personal models to full-size blenders, juicers and more.

Alina Bradford/CNET When: Sept. 4-8 Zagg is having a site-wide sale from Sept. 4-8. You can take 25% off anything including phone cases, keyboard covers, power banks and more.

Verizon When: Sept. 5-6 The Verizon Care Smart Watch is a smartwatch version of the Jitterbug cell phone -- it's designed expressly for seniors. It features safety features like location sharing, one-button emergency dialing to preprogrammed contacts, and health and activity reporting. In addition, it does usual smartphone stuff like reminders and step tracking.

