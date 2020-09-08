Like a lot of holidays, Labor Day -- which honors the achievements and contributions of American workers -- has evolved into a big sales event. And despite the weirdness of living through a global pandemic, this year is no exception. While a lot of Labor Day deals are going fast, plenty of them are still in full swing.

Some Labor Day sales kicked off late last week, but they're continuing well into Monday and even beyond. Below, we've rounded up the best of the best Labor Day deals and special offers, but keep checking back as we continue to add more sale items and as other deals expire.

And while you're hunting around for Labor Day deals, here are a few others you should consider checking out:

Labor Day 2020 deals available right now

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not the best Sling deal we've seen, but it's still good if you want a cheap month of streaming goodness. Another option: Prepay for two months of Sling and get a free AirTV Mini streaming device -- an $80 value.

LG When: Right now (through Sept. 7) The LG OLED CX TV has the hands-down best picture quality we've ever tested at CNET, and this 77-inch version of the TV is on sale for $3,800 at Best Buy. That's its best price ever and makes it competitive on price with much less expensive sets.

Amazon When: Right now The Doorbell 3 is the latest version of the Ring and has only been available since the start of summer. Under the hood it features dual 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi for better streaming video. The original deal is expired, but Amazon is now selling for $200 and throwing in the $90 Amazon Echo Show 5 for free.

Fixd When: Right now The Fixd is a sensor that plugs into your car's onboard diagnostic port (OBD2, for short). The sensor sends detailed information to an app on your phone to let you know about the health and well-being of your car. Regularly $60, you can get it right now (while supplies last) for just $20. Fixd says the sensor works with both internal combustion and hybrid cars, and is able to diagnose about 7,000 error codes, which it tries to translate into plain English so you don't just know what component is failing, but how severe the problem is and what the implications of the issue are.

Polk When: Right now The original Labor Day sale is expired, but Polk is now selling the S2 ultraslim soundbar for $30 off its list price. It's been cheaper -- the S2 was as low as $160 in the spring, but this is still a good deal. It connects to your TV with HDMI ARC so you can control everything with a single remote control. It features five full-range drivers and a wireless subwoofer, supports Bluetooth and specifically targets center-channel audio to make sure dialogue is clear and understandable.

Eargo When: Right now (through Sept. 8) The Eargo Neo HiFi invisible in-ear hearing aids are available for $2,700 when you apply promo code LABORDAY20 at checkout. That's $250 off the list price. That's $2,700 for the pair of hearing aids and all the accessories. If you're thinking in earbud terms that might sound like a lot of money, but hearing aid wearers are used to substantially higher prices. In fact, it's not unusual to pay about this much for each individual earbud rather than the complete set. But despite the far more affordable price, the Neo HiFi aids are designed to deliver really high sound quality, with features such as wind noise reduction and feedback cancellation. They're also fully invisible in-ear buds, and rely on a "flexi palm design," which are little treelike spikes that position the buds in your ear.

BlazePod When: Right now (through Sept. 7) BlazePods is an at-home, pro-level training system. Using interactive, touch-sensitive pods, you can choose from among an enormous library of workouts and games to work on balance, coordination, core, flexibility, power, spatial awareness, speed, stamina and more. With kids schooling from home and adults working from home -- and gyms still closed in most locations -- this is a great solution for exercising in place. During this Labor Day sale, all kits are 20% off sitewide. Exception: Bundles aren't included in the sale.

Roborock When: Right now (through Sept. 7) Regularly priced at $270, the E4 is one of Roborock's most popular models, particularly among pet owners thanks to its robust 2,000 Pa of suction in carpet boost mode. The vacuum's large battery can run for about 200 minutes on a charge (over 2,000 square feet) and Roborock cites an oversized dustbin so you don't need to empty it as often. The Roborock E4 is about $50 off during the sale, selling for $209 when you apply promo code ROBOROCKE45 at checkout.

Roborock When: Right now (through Sept. 7) Roborock's newest robot is a combination vacuum and mop, and it's $45 off for the holiday weekend when you apply promo code ROBOS6MAXV at checkout. The S6 MaxV includes a pair of cameras and uses what it calls "ReactiveAI Obstacle Avoidance" to identify and avoid obstacles that it encounters on the floor, so it goes around toys, shoes and the inevitable puppy accident, rather than plowing through it and turning a small mess into a big disaster. It has a maximum suction of 2,500 Pa and uses lidar for accurate, optimized navigation and automatic room recognition. It's app and voice controllable, and the S6 MaxV can be programmed with up to 10 no-go zones, 10 no-mop zones and 10 invisible barriers on each level of your home.

Zagg When: Right now (through Sept. 8) Zagg is having a sitewide sale from Sept. 4-8. You can take 25% off any purchase including phone cases, keyboard covers, power banks and more.

(Update: Expired) Roborock H6 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $400 You save $50 Roborock Roborock's newest cordless stick vacuum is the H6, and it's $50 off for Labor Day week. This new vacuum generates a respectable 25,000 Pa of suction and can run for a maximum of about 90 minutes in eco-mode (or 10 minutes running full-bore in max mode). It features HEPA air filtration and weighs in at just 3 pounds.

Segway Ninebot ES2 scooter: $399 (Update: Expired) You save $190 Segway This is the lowest price on record for Segway's foldable scooter, which can reach speeds of 15 mph and travel up to 15 miles on a charge. It weighs just under 28 pounds and incorporates both mechanical and electric braking systems.

NutriBullet: Sitewide sale on juicers and accessories (Update: expired) You save 20% with code NutriBullet When: Right now (through Sept. 7) Save 20% on any NutriBullet product when you use promo code LABOR20 at checkout. NutriBullet has long been a favorite for fast blending and it receives consistently high ratings at both Amazon and Best Buy. This Labor Day weekend sale includes all NutriBullet blenders, from personal models to full-size blenders, juicers and more.

Tribit QuietPlus 72 ANC Wireless Headphones: $35 (Update: expired) You save $35 with code and coupon Tribit When: Right now (through Sept. 7) The Tribit QuietPlus 72 headphones are usually priced $70, but they're on sale for $35 during Labor Day when you apply the coupon on the product page and add promo code LBDQPLUS at checkout. These compact over-the-ear headphones charge via USB-C and deliver about 30 hours of runtime between charges. More importantly, these are noise-canceling headphones that Tribit says can block up to 32dB of ambient sound.

Courant wireless chargers and accessories sitewide sale (Update: expired) Courant When: Right now (through Sept. 7) Wireless chargers are a dime a dozen (not literally, of course) but Courant makes chargers that elevate your desktop (again, not literally). Wrapped in a pebble-grain Italian leather and available in an assortment of colors, these are snazzy. Right now, everything is 25% off sitewide, with the discount applied automatically at checkout, and monogramming is included for free. Browse the whole collection, or sample what Courant has to offer with these selections: Catch:1 single charger: $60 (25% off)

Catch:2 dual charger: $56 (25% off)

Catch:3 charger with accessory tray: $131 (25% off)

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.