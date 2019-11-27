Fancy cookware sets, Instant Pot accessories and more Black Friday discounts

Anolon

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love a good Black Friday deal just as much as anyone. That's why we've rounded up some of the best kitchenware, food and wine sales we've seen thus far on the Internet, in one easy-to-access place. For Black Friday, we're seeing tons of cookware sets and appliances at discounted prices, plus wine and coffee subscription services. We'll be updating this list regularly, so check back often to see what new food-forward and kitchen sales are happening throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Mealthy Transform any Mealthy or Instant Pot into an air fryer with the Mealthy CrispLid. (Chowhound's own executive editor is a fan; read her review here.) The device simply attaches to your pressure cooker -- allowing you to boil, crisp and air fry directly in your pot -- and comes with everything you need to operate an air fryer: a raised trivet, basket, stainless steel tongs, heat-resistant silicone mat and recipe book.

Anolon Anolon is having plenty of Black Friday sales this season (you'll save $20 on roasters, $10 on frying pans and up to $50 on five-star favorites), but we're especially into saving $50 on all cookware sets, like this 15-piece professional cookware bundle that handily comes with two wooden spoons and a metal baking sheet.

Amazon These elegant copper pans from Viking Culinary will make you feel like you're working in a restaurant kitchen, thanks to their bright, shiny exterior. The 10-piece set is replete with two frying pans, three saucepans, one stockpot and four lids.

Blanc Creatives The kitchen and barware items from Blanc Creatives -- a handmade cookware line that never goes on sale -- is finally offering some discounts: From Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, shoppers can get 15% off their total purchase (no promo code necessary). We're liking this fancy 11-inch skillet with a long, looped handle.

S'well From Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, S'well (the water bottle company) is offering 25% off all products on its site. Stock up on your favorite colors and water bottle sizes that are eco-friendly, like this traveler bottle, a perfect option for drinking coffee on the go. Just use code HOLIDAY19 at checkout.

Larq Larq -- the company building water purification systems in portable, self-cleaning bottles -- is having a Black Friday sale from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2. If you spend under $125, you'll receive 10% off, and anything above $125 will garner you 20% off. The classic Larq bottle comes in five colors, ranging from seaside mint to Himalayan pink.

GelPro For the chef who wants a rug in the kitchen but wants the added support underfoot, GelPro comfort rugs add a bit of comfort and style to your floor. The rugs come in a rainbow of colors and styles with GellyGrippers for non-slip traction, and for Black Friday are 30% off with free shipping; just use the code CYBER19.

Target Ready to make your own seltzer? From Nov. 27 through Dec. 2, Target is offering the beloved Sodastream for $50 (regularly priced at $90).

Trade Coffee Trade Coffee -- a direct-to-consumer coffee company that ships coffee beans from a wealth of roasters around the country -- is offering a deal for coffee lovers. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, you can save $60 on coffee beans: six bags will get you $12 off, nine bags will knock off $18, 12 bags can save you $30 and 24 bags means $60 off.

Wine of the Month Club Get your order doubled for free with Wine of the Month Club's Black Friday special.