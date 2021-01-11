Deal Savings Price







If you're on the hunt for a Keurig coffee maker on sale to help to cut a few precious moments off of coffee time, retailers are currently offering price cuts on Keurigs along with K-Cup pods to make hot coffee, tea, chai, cocoa and more. That includes the biggest sale happening at Keurig's online headquarters, where you can take 20% off the entire site, now through Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Despite the many competitor brands, Keurig remains the most popular choice when it comes to easy, no-fuss coffee systems, producing tasty mugs of java, tea and other hot beverages in just seconds. That means no grinding, no measuring, no waiting and no cleanup. Starting to see the appeal? We've hunted down the very best deals on Keurig from around the web.

Keurig Keurig is holding a customer appreciation sale and that means 20% off all Keurig machines when you plug in special code THANKYOU at checkout. Plus, you can also snag 20% off any order of Keurig beverage pods with code WARM20 (and there are so many to choose from). Quick disclaimer: Other retailers often have Keurig models on sale and down around these prices or lower, but you're limited to one or two models. If there's a specific Keurig you're after, like the K-Elite with strong brew and iced coffee settings, or the fancy K-Cafè, with a milk frother and espresso-style shot settings, this would be a good time to snatch one up since the premium models don't go on sale as often. If you commit to a monthly subscription of coffee pods, Keurig will also slash the price on most of its machines, sometimes as much as 50%. Note that offer can't be combined with the 20% sale code.

Keurig The K-Mini is exactly that -- mini -- so it won't take up much space in your kitchen and makes a super quick cup when you need it. Worth noting that it only has a single-serving water reservoir and so may not be the perfect fit for a home with lots of coffee drinkers or a heavily trafficked office break room. But if saving space is most important for, say, an RV, dorm room, small apartment or kitchen, this might be the Keurig you want. The push-button coffee machine takes K-Cup pods (sold separately) and its strength adjustment functionality leaves you in control. Target initially hit with the deal as part of an early Black Friday sale, but Amazon quickly price-matched so you can snag the $60 model from either one. Amazon and Target both have the K-Mini available in pink, powder blue and gray in addition to black, and are offering free shipping.

Keurig This might be the most versatile Keurig model, featuring both a pod-brew function and a classic drip-coffee station with 12-cup carafe. It's a great buy for anywhere with lots of coffee drinkers that go for different styles. The pod side also has a 60-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill it often.