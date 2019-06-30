The best July 4 sales available now

Alina Bradford/CNET

Best movie about July 4: Independence Day, natch. Best game to play on July 4: Kubb (rhymes with "tube"), a ridiculously fun blend of cornhole and horseshoes. (You can make your own pretty easily with some inexpensive lumber, or just pick up a Kubb set like this one for around $40.)

Best place to shop on July 4: Don't be silly; July 4 is for BBQs! But in the weeks leading up to to Independence Day, lots of stores have already rolled out their sales. Below I've rounded up those that I think are worth your attention -- but check back often, as I'll be updating this post as we get closer to the holiday. (Also check out our best tips for taking July 4th fireworks photos from your phone.)

One thing I can tell you now: There are lots of mattress deals. So if you're looking to buy a new bed, check out this roundup of the best 4th of July mattress sales. In the meantime, 40% seems to be the magic number this year, as evidenced by the following:

Now let's take a look at some specific deals you won't want to miss.

Ecobee4 smart thermostat: $196.95 (save $52) Sensor sensibility Ecobee's smart thermostats continue to outflank Google's Nests in one key way: They come with a room sensor (and let you add more as needed), meaning you can adjust temperature based on a specific area, not just wherever the thermostat is located. This isn't the lowest price ever, but it's still a solid savings. The deal runs through July 5. See at Amazon Ecobee4 review

Rylo 5.8K 360 Video Camera: $299 (save $201) Theater in the round Rylo What's cooler: a snapshot of a firework exploding in front of you, or full 360-degree video of all the fireworks and all the reactions to seeing them? Oooh, ahhh, indeed. At $299, the compact Rylo dual-lens camera is selling for an all-time low price. See at Amazon The Rylo 360-degree camera's killer feature

Save 20% on clear lenses at Lensabl Keep your frames, replace your lenses Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET On paper, Lensabl is already a great way to save money on glasses: You keep the frames you already bought, paid for and like, but get brand new lenses to go in them. (You do have to ship your frames to the company and wait for them to come back, so you'll likely need a spare pair.) Between July 1 and July 7, you can save 20% on all clear lenses when you apply promo code SEECLEAR. Read more: Best places to buy prescription glasses online See at Lensabl

Decluttr: Save an extra 15% on refurbished tech Bettr than paying full price To butcher an old saying, one man's tech-trash is another man's tech-treasure. The next time you're in the market for a new phone or tablet, consider a certified-refurbished one instead -- especially if it includes a full 12-month warranty, which is what you get from Decluttr. What's more, you can save an extra 15% by applying promo code INDY15 at checkout. For example, an unlocked iPhone XR in pristine condition priced at $689.99 ($60 below new) would run you just $569.50. See at Decluttr

Turo: Save $50 on any car rental Wheelin' and dealin' Turo Turo is kind of like Uber meets Airbnb: You borrow someone's car, but you do all the driving. I've used it many times and found it a great alternative to traditional car-rental services, in part because you get to choose exactly the vehicle you want (not just, say, "midsize") and in part because you can often do pick-up/drop-off right outside baggage claim. Between now and July 11, you can get $50 off any Turo rental when you apply promo code 4JULY2019. See at Turo

Up to 25% off Hurom Slow Juicers Juice, there it is Chris Monroe/CNET Hurom makes high-end juicers, but unfortunately that results in high-end pricing. From July 1 to July 8, however, you can save 20% on all Hurom's Citrus Juicers and Alpha, Classic and Limited Edition Slow Juicers. The company is also knocking 25% off the H-AA and HZ Rose Gold Slow Juicers. CNET's Brian Bennett didn't love the H-AA's high price and complicated design, but users have been more forgiving: It has a 4.2-star review average from Amazon buyers and an even better rating from over 500 Hurom customers. See at Hurom Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer review

Other notable sales right now

Although these aren't July 4 deals, per se, there are plenty of other great bargains to be had right now. Among the highlights:

More to come!

Originally published on June 24.

Update, June 28: Added new deals.

Now playing: Watch this: How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

