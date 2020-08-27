Best iPhone VPNs of 2020

If the term virtual private network quickly brings to mind bulky desktop clients and bloated software, I have good news for you: It's now possible find a number of VPNs that are easier to use and more lightweight than in the past, and they're optimized for mobile. And since plenty of people are still working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of mobile VPN app downloads is only going to continue growing exponentially.

More than 480 million mobile VPN apps were downloaded around the globe in the past 12 months, 54% more than the year before, according to a 2019 report from research firm Top10VPN. Free services accounted for 84% of all mobile VPN downloads, the report showed. However, we recommend avoiding free VPN apps and going with a paid VPN whenever possible. That means getting your money's worth out of the best iPhone VPN available today. You can also check out our picks for the best Android VPNs, too.

This list is effectively a subset of our main best VPN list, focusing on those specifically seeking mobile browsing protection for their iPhone or other iOS device. If and when a service is ranked higher here than on our main list, it's because the mobile app experience was better. Keep in mind that this is an evolving list: We're actively working on more testing and research, so expect this list to change regularly throughout the year.

Here are our picks for the best VPN for iPhone. These are the top VPN apps for iPhone that we've tested so far this year.

Surfshark Intuitive app interface, with plenty of power under the hood

Number of servers: 1,000

Number of VPN server locations: 60

Country/jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands Despite its customizability and powerful performance as a VPN, Surfshark's iOS VPN app (and Android) offers an interface that is surprisingly intuitive for first-time users. Its four-tab design elegantly conceals a host of privacy tools and connection options, highlighting a single-click connection button on the app's landing screen. Quickly access one of Surfshark's multihop connection option -- one of its most promising features, which jumps your connection through multiple countries to hide your trail -- through its main location-selection screen, with no need to rummage through the app's VPN settings. Surfshark also gets bonus points for making its customer support options readily available, including its help ticket feature and user guide library. Read more: Surfshark VPN review: A feature-rich service with blazing speeds and a security focus While Surfshark's network is smaller than some, the VPN service makes up for it on features. Let's start off with the biggest win it offers: unlimited device support. If you want to run your entire home or office on Surfshark's VPN, you don't have to worry about how many devices you have on or connected. It also offers antimalware, ad-blocking and tracker-blocking as part of its software. Surfshark received generally high marks when its Chrome and Firefox extensions were audited for privacy by German security firm Cure 53 (PDF link of full report) -- though that audit was commissioned by Surfshark. The VPN provider has a solid range of app support, running on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, FireTV and routers. Additional devices such as game consoles can be configured for Surfshark via DNS settings. We particularly like the feature that allows you to whitelist certain apps and websites to automatically bypass the VPN. For some business uses, this can be critically important. Along with multihop, Surfshark also offers two more special modes designed for those who want to get around restrictions and more carefully hide their online footsteps. Camouflage Mode masks your VPN activity so your ISP doesn't know you're using a VPN. And NoBorders Mode "allows [you] to successfully use Surfshark in restrictive regions." Just be careful. Doing any of those three things could be illegal in your country and could result in severe penalties. During our testing, we saw no DNS or IP address leaks, and had no trouble accessing Netflix. For a year plan, Surfshark comes in close to many of the other full-featured VPN providers, at $72 for the first year. Be careful, because it looks like that will jump to $143 after your first year is up. Month-by-month plans are $12. Its best offer is $2 a month, for its 24-month plan (you pay $48 up front). Definitely take advantage of its generous 30-day trial to decide if you like this service (and maybe set a reminder in 23 months to see if you can talk it into a continued discount rate).

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/CNET Simple, fast, effective iOS app

Number of servers: 3,000-plus

Number of VPN server locations: 160

Country/jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands Just as ExpressVPN consistently proves itself to be one of the fastest VPNs on the market, its app for iOS (and Android) is designed with a streamlined approach aimed at connecting fast without a fuss. A single button on its landing screen directs you to connect quickly, with the only accompanying option a drop-down server location selector with your fastest nearby city selected by default. ExpressVPN's other options -- its security and privacy tools, account and settings options, and support page -- are all kept neatly tucked away under a garden variety three-bar icon in the screen's top left corner. And they're worth checking into. ExpressVPN has included an on-board IP address checker, along with two leak testers and a password generator. Read more: ExpressVPN review: A VPN speed leader with a secure reputation The company tells us its network is powered by TrustedServer technology, which ExpressVPN built to ensure that there are never any logs of its users' online activities. In the privacy world, ExpressVPN has a strong track record, having experienced a server seizure by authorities which proved their zero-log policy true at the time. We also like the quality of the VPN's setup guides, and the detailed information in its FAQ. Like the rest of the top five VPN services we've reviewed for 2020, ExpressVPN offers a useful kill switch feature, which prevents network data from leaking outside of its secure VPN tunnel in the event the VPN connection fails. Unlike the others, though, ExpressVPN gained points from us for its support of bitcoin as a payment method -- something not all of our favorites offer, but which adds an additional layer of privacy during checkout. The company has been in business since 2009, and ExpressVPN has a substantial network of fast VPN servers spread across 94 countries. Its best plan is priced at less than $7 a month for an annual package, which includes three months free.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/CNET Most customizable VPN app

Number of servers: 1,300

Number of VPN server locations: 60

Country/jurisdiction: US A big win for IPVanish is its fun, configurable interface, which makes it an ideal client for those who are interested in learning how to understand what a VPN does under the hood. With its iOS app, IPVanish manages to pack the same extensive suite of digital knobs and dials into a smaller screen to impressive effect. If you're looking for the ability to do some precision-tuning to your VPN connection, IPVanish is a solid bet. From generating visual graphs of your internet activity to a bevy of switches controlling split-tunnelling, LAN connection allowance and more -- IPVanish is an iOS app for the methodical tech tweaker who enjoys having exact control over their mobile traffic. Read more: IPVanish review: Get under the hood with this zippy VPN Its multiplatform flexibility is also ideal for people focused on finding a Netflix-friendly VPN. A unique feature of IPVanish, and one we're intrigued by, is the VPN's support of Kodi, the open-source media streaming app that was once known as XBMC. Any serious media fan has used or built Kodi or XBMC into a media player, and the integrated IPVanish Kodi plugin provides access to media worldwide. At $5 a month or $39 a year, IPVanish VPN is obviously trying to move you towards its yearly program. We're a little disappointed that it only allows a seven-day trial, rather than a full 30 days, but it does offer a full money-back guarantee. That said, the company gets kudos for its recent increase from five to now 10 simultaneous connections. We also liked its connection kill switch feature, a must for anyone serious about remaining anonymous while surfing.

