Best iPhone calendar apps for 2019

Baloon111/iStockphoto

While Apple gives you a perfectly good built-in Calendar app on the iPhone, there are other apps that offer more features to keep you on track. These calendar apps can keep you organized by reminding you of all of your upcoming tasks, meetings and events. Apple's iOS App Store has a multitude of options such as shared calendars, calendars with to-do lists, calendars that allow you to store photos and memos, and more.

Most of the apps are free, so you can try out several and find the one that best organizes your busy schedule.

Download.com: Best to-do list apps of 2019 for managing tasks on any platform

Vantage

With a Star Wars-like style, the free Vantage app (download for iOS) offers a stacked view, rather than your standard calendar view. By reducing clutter and showing you how many tasks you have, the stacks are more pleasing to the eye.

You can view your tasks by tapping on the stacks. Vantage offers to-dos that look like small notebooks, which are also customizable with photos.

To set a due date, drag and drop your task on a date, rather than manually entering the deadline. Vantage allows you to add colorful stickers to your calendar to make an important reminder stand out. You can then search for events by the color of your stickers.

Vantage/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Awesome Calendar

For an all-encompassing calendar to keep you organized and on track, go with Awesome Calendar (download for iOS) for only $9.99. The app lets you sync all of your iPhone calendars such as Google, Exchange, Outlook, Yahoo and more. You can also create to-do lists or diaries with photos, and check the weather. You can even decorate your monthly view with stickers so you'll never miss an important event or meeting.

To make life easier, Awesome Calendar allows you to build templates so you can easily reuse event templates. You can also create one reminder with multiple checklists, like a grocery list, for example.

Your tasks will roll to the next day, if not marked complete.

Awesome Calendar/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Read more: 10 apps to help take better care of yourself in 2019

TimeTree

The TimeTree app (download for iOS) is a free shared calendar that keeps your entire work schedule and family schedule organized in one place.

Invite your coworkers and family members to the calendar to start sharing your appointments and tasks. Once everyone has downloaded the calendar app, you can converse with one another through the program.

Set up group calendars for the different people and meetings in your life (friend outings, work meetings, family dinners and so on). You can share memos, appointments and schedules -- even outside of the app. You will also get an alert when someone has made an update to the schedule.

TimeTree/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Cozi

Another great free shared calendar is Cozi (download for iOS). This app will keep your family's schedule organized together in one shared calendar.

All of the members on the calendar are synced together to show each person's schedule. Manage and create to-do lists for individual members of your family. Build shopping lists and send them to whoever is going to the store.

You can also store recipes within the app and access them from anywhere. Cozi also offers a family journal where you can store photos and memos that you want to keep.

Cozi/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

My Study Life

The My Study Life app (download for iOS) will simplify your life as a busy student. This free app serves as an electronic planner that offers scheduling, tasks, reminders and more. You can add your assignments and the app will send a notification in advance of the due date as a reminder.

Each semester you can add your new classes and important information like the room number, building location and when class begins. This feature helps to keep you on time and in the right class, which is very helpful at the beginning of the semester.

My Study Life also offers tabs to include exam dates, schedule and calendar views, and a dashboard to see all classes.

My Study Life/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Calendars 5

The Calendars 5 (download for iOS) app offers a planner to help you get through the day, week and month. You can easily connect all of your calendars, including Google, Exchange, Outlook and more, into this digital planner to streamline organizing your work tasks and creating shopping lists.

There's even an option to assign tasks to your coworkers and family. You can create due dates for tasks and Calendars 5 will remind you about the upcoming deadlines. You can set up to five reminders per appointment.

A convenient drag-and-drop option lets you move any appointment or task that you need to reschedule to a different time or date. Since the app is compatible with Siri you can use the voice assistant to reschedule your tasks and create new events.

This calendar app will cost you $7 to start simplifying your schedule.

Calendars 5/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Read more: Best iPhone photo apps for 2019

Informant 5

When you have coffee in one hand, it's difficult to navigate through a calendar view with the other. That's where the free app Informant 5 (download for iOS) comes in. Informant 5 has what it calls SmartBar navigation, so it's easier to access your tasks and appointments with one hand.

This calendar also has a Triggers feature, previously known as a template, that will look for a keyword in an event and create a new event based on your template design. The Triggers will simplify your schedule, especially for recurring appointments and meetings.

Informant 5 has a clean look that will prevent you from getting lost on the month you're viewing. The way the app shows the name of the event, rather than using colored dots, is particularly helpful. Informant 5 also offers dark mode, location support, using geofences, and travel assistance that will automatically set up the time zones for you.

Informant 5/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Fantastical 2

The big draw for Fantastical 2 (download for iOS) is its natural language processing -- just type a sentence describing the event and it will pull out the salient details, allowing you to quickly set reminders and events. You can even dictate (hit the microphone button on your keyboard) and Fantastical will interpret your speech in the same way.

All of your reminders for the week are shown on the main screen and you can view the calendar in monthly view by pulling the screen down. Turn your phone sideways to switch to a weekly block schedule.

The app, which costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) to download, allows you to easily edit your events by swiping the event and tapping edit. The app has a 3D feature called Peek and Pop that allows you to preview your events and reminders, so you can quickly access your schedule by pressing and holding down on the event. Fantastical also has a 3D Touch Quick Action menu that allows you to add to your schedule and see upcoming events from your home screen.

Fantastical 2 offers an Apple Watch app so you can access your events and reminders from your wrist. You can also use the natural language function from the watch.

Fantastical 2/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Now playing: Watch this: Best translation and language apps for travel