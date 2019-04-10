Best iPad Pro deal yet: $430 certified refurbished

Sarah Tew/CNET

Make no mistake: The iPad Pro is not the tablet for cheapskates. It's the tablet for people who have specific needs and the budget to accommodate those needs.

Of course, everybody likes a deal, and Woot's got one: Today only, and while supplies last, the Apple-certified-refurbished iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) 64GB is $429.99, with free shipping for Prime subscribers. (Amazon owns Woot.) Price for a new one: $650.

If you're still working with an older iPad, this may well be a good upgrade option. You get a bigger screen, better cameras, a faster processor, Apple Pencil support and so on.

Most refurbished iPads come with a 90-day warranty and questionable battery history, but this batch is Apple-certified. That means you get a full one-year warranty, a brand new battery and white-box packaging. In other words: It's pretty much good as new.

Read CNET's iPad Pro 10.5 review to learn more about this model. The review is a bit out of date now -- it dings the tablet for not yet having the cool features afforded by 2017's iOS 11 -- but note that even iOS 12 doesn't bring iPads up to full laptop-replacement level.

Read more: The best tablets for 2019

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's new iPad Pro takes baby steps towards the future

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!