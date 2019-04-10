CNET también está disponible en español.

Best iPad Pro deal yet: $430 certified refurbished

That's Apple-certified, by the way, so it's more or less good as new.

Pencil not included, alas, but the support is there!

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Make no mistake: The iPad Pro is not the tablet for cheapskates. It's the tablet for people who have specific needs and the budget to accommodate those needs.

Of course, everybody likes a deal, and Woot's got one: Today only, and while supplies last, the Apple-certified-refurbished iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) 64GB is $429.99, with free shipping for Prime subscribers. (Amazon owns Woot.) Price for a new one: $650.

If you're still working with an older iPad, this may well be a good upgrade option. You get a bigger screen, better cameras, a faster processor, Apple Pencil support and so on.

Most refurbished iPads come with a 90-day warranty and questionable battery history, but this batch is Apple-certified. That means you get a full one-year warranty, a brand new battery and white-box packaging. In other words: It's pretty much good as new.

Read CNET's iPad Pro 10.5 review to learn more about this model. The review is a bit out of date now -- it dings the tablet for not yet having the cool features afforded by 2017's iOS 11 -- but note that even iOS 12 doesn't bring iPads up to full laptop-replacement level.

Read more: The best tablets for 2019

