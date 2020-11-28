Best iPad deals on Black Friday: Savings on iPad Air and iPad Pro

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The Black Friday deals are extending will into this weekend and it's no surprise that Apple's iPad has been a popular choice, with big savings to be had and as a result, very scarce stock. Some of the best discounts are already gone. However, select colors of the new iPad Air are available for $40 off ($559) at and right now. If there are no available deals when you check the list, be sure to check back as we're monitoring deals throughout Black Friday and beyond.

Best Buy is currently offering sales on various iPad models, but you must pick up your purchase at a brick-and-mortar store to get the best price, which is $50 off a and $70 off a .

Do note that, at this point, you may not get a shipping date until January. There's no guarantee, but this may adjust back up to pre-Christmas times after you order.

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back often for the best price.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. That great value just earned it our Editors' Choice award. It's been floating at around $40 off at Amazon and Walmart, but often only for certain colors. Read our iPad Air review.

The larger iPad Pro models are currently discounted on Amazon. You can save $100 on the 128GB and 256GB or $150 on the 512GB and 1TB models. But just keep in mind we expect iPad Pro upgrades in 2021. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

Lori Grunin/CNET The 11-inch iPad Pro usually sells for $799 at Apple, but Amazon currently has the new, feature-rich Pro version of Apple's tablet at $70 off. Not a huge discount, but not bad at all for a new Apple device.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. We saw it dip to $279 earlier at Costco, and that's now available at Best Buy -- albeit only for curbside pickup. Read our iPad 2020 review.