Best iPad Cyber Monday deals available: Savings on iPad Air and iPad Pro

Amazon still has some great discounts on Apple's popular tablets. Here are the best sales available right now.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday deals are still going strong as we head to Cyber Monday, and it's no surprise that Apple iPad deals have made it a popular choice among shoppers. As a result, some of the best discounts are already gone. But you'll still find select colors of the new iPad Air available for $29 off ($570) at Amazon right now. 

Best Buy is currently offering sales on various iPad models, but you must pick up your purchase at a brick-and-mortar store to get the best price, which is $50 off a 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB of storage and $70 off a 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB of storage

Do note that, at this point, you may not get a shipping date until January. There's no guarantee, but this may adjust back up to pre-Christmas times after you order.

Read more: Best iPad to get in 2020

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back often for the best price.

10.9-inch iPad Air: $570 (some colors)

Save $29 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. That great value just earned it our Editors' Choice award. It's been floating at around $40 off at Amazon and Walmart, but often only for certain colors. Read our iPad Air review.

$570 at Amazon

12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $1,149

Save $150 vs. Apple Store

The larger iPad Pro models are currently discounted on Amazon. You can save $100 on the 128GB and 256GB or $150 on the 512GB and 1TB models. But just keep in mind we expect iPad Pro upgrades in 2021. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

$1,149 at Amazon

11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $749

Save $50 vs. Apple Store
Lori Grunin/CNET

The 11-inch iPad Pro usually sells for $799 at Apple, but Amazon currently has the new, feature-rich Pro version of Apple's tablet at $50 off. Not a huge discount, but not bad at all for a new Apple device.

$749 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $335 (Update: Currently unavailable)

Save $74 vs. Apple Store
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen).  Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

$335 at Amazon

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299 online, $279 curbside pickup (Update: Currently unavailable)

Save $30 to $50 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. We saw it dip to $279 earlier at Costco, and that's now available at Best Buy -- albeit only for curbside pickup.  Read our iPad 2020 review.

$299 at Amazon
