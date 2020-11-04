The best Instant Pot deals: Snag a $49 Instant Pot Viva right now

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The Instant Pot hits its stride this time of year. If your ideal fall or winter dinner involves some tender, fall-off-the-bone meat but you haven't quite perfected the art of starting dinner 3 or 4 hours in advance, then you definitely want an Instant Pot. If you're unfamiliar, it's a hybrid slow cooker and pressure cooker -- those are its two most popular functions -- but it also does a number of other things including cooking perfect rice, steaming vegetables, and making yogurt, eggs, steel oats and more. Most Instant Pots also have a sear function so you don't even have to bust out a skillet to get a crusty edge before you let the pressure cooker or slow cooker function work their magic.

With the holidays approaching, the Instant Pot is great for making quick main courses such as short ribs or pot roast. You can also make side dishes like creamed spinach or mac and cheese, and there's recipes for hearty soups, stews, chilis, warm dips and a whole lot more. You'll get a lot of bang for your buck, especially if you pounce on one of these Instant Pots deals from the many kitchen and cookware sales we'll see this season.

Read more: Best Instant Pots of 2020: Duo, Ultra, Lux and more models compared

And that, of course, is the challenge. Instant Pots come in more variations than laptops, it seems, and pricing is often all over the map. The good news is that the holiday season is the best time to buy, whether you're getting a real Instant Pot or one of the many knockoff (but still capable) knockoff brands.

The main rule: Don't pay more than $60 for a 6-quart model. We're already seeing models available for $60 to $70, but the best deal on deck is the Instant Pot Viva for $49. That price -- which is half off -- will hit at Walmart when its early Black Friday sale starts at 4 p.m. PT Wednesday, Nov. 4.

If there are any better Instant Pot sales between now and the end of the year, we'll be sure to root them out, so be sure to check back here for the best deals on Instant Pot for the 2020 holiday season.